Global Research Antibodies Market 2017-2022 - Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine and Protein Therapeutics

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Research Antibodies Market by Product (Antibodies (Primary, Secondary)(Mouse, Rabbit)), Reagents), Technology (Western Blot, Flow Cytometry, Elisa, Immunoflourescence, Immunohistochemistry), Application, & End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global research antibodies market (including reagents) is projected to reach USD 12.60 Billion by 2022 from USD 9.33 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Factors such as the increasing R&D activities and expenditure in the life science industry, increasing funding for proteomics research and drug discovery, and growing collaboration between industries and academic institutes are the key drivers of the market.
The report analyzes the global research antibodies market (including reagents) by product, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into reagents and antibodies. The reagents segment accounted for the major share of the research antibodies market (including reagents) in 2016. This can be attributed to the fact that a large number of reagents are used in various routine assays and techniques.
Furthermore, based on type, the reagents market has been further segmented into media & sera, stains & dyes, fixatives, buffers, probes, solvents, enzymes, and others (controls, stabilizers, and diluents). The media & sera segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016 due to its high usage in all types of assays, culture procedures, and techniques.
Market Dynamics
Key Market Drivers
- Increasing Research Activity, Funding for R&D
- Growing Industry-Academia Collaborations
Key Market Opportunities
- High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
- Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine and Protein Therapeutics
- Growth in Stem Cell and Neurobiology Research
- Increasing Focus on Biomarker Discovery
Key Challenges
- Quality Concerns Over Research Antibodies
- Cost- and Time-Intensive Antibody Development Processes
- Pricing Pressure Faced By Prominent Market Players
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Research Antibodies Market, By Product
7 Research Antibodies Market, By Technology
8 Research Antibodies Market, By Application
9 Research Antibodies Market, By End User
10 Research Antibodies Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- Abcam PLC
- Active Motif (U.S.)
- Affinity Biologicals Inc. (Canada)
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bethyl Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
- Bio Sb (U.S.)
- Biolegend Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cell Signaling Technology Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Enzo Life Sciences Inc. (U.S.)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Genscript
- Himedia Laboratories (India)
- Jackson Immunoresearch Inc. (U.S.)
- Lonza
- Merck Group
- Miltenyl Biotec (Germany)
- Origene Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)
- Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.)
- Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
