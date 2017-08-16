

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a small increase. After a positive start to the trading day, the market settled into a sideways trend for the majority of the session.



Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of the release of the minutes from the most recent policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, which will occur later today. The weaker than expected U.S. housing data released in the afternoon had little impact on the Swiss market.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.28 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,037.92. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.33 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.30 percent.



Shares of Swiss Life were in focus, following the release of its half year results. The stock climbed early, but a late pullback caused it to finish with a loss of 0.1 percent. The company's results exceeded expectations slightly.



Dufry was the top performing stock of the session, with an increase of 2.1 percent. The company announced the creation of the Dufry Cruise Services center in Miami, Florida. Shares of Aryzta also gained 2.0 percent.



Cyclical stocks performed well on Wednesday. Lonza advanced 1.3 percent and ABB climbed 1.2 percent. Kuehne + Nagel and LafargeHolcim rose by 1.0 percent each, while Adecco added 0.8 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with small gains. Novartis and Roche finished higher by 0.4 percent each, while Nestlé added 0.2 percent.



Among the bank stocks, Julius Baer increased 0.8 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.2 percent. Shares of UBS slipped 0.1 percent.



Vifor Pharma was among the weakest performing stocks, with a loss of 1.2 percent. Swisscom dropped 0.4 percent and Geberit fell 0.2 percent.



