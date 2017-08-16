Vibrant TV Network: Vibrant TV to Launch on VIDGO Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming Platform

Fast-Growing Broadcast/Digital Television Network Becomes Newest Full-Service Channel in VIDGO's Expanding Line-Up as the Service Readies for Its Fall 2017 Launch

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / Vibrant TV (www.vibrant.tv) has been added as a charter television network for the all-new VIDGO streaming service, whose nationwide launch is anticipated this Fall.

VIDGO will be available via leading providers in the cellular and alternative consumer markets, and will include some very well-known national companies. VIDGO is a groundbreaking app delivering premium television entertainment at an affordable price. The VIDGO app is designed to work on any connected device, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, or any television equipped to support alternative streaming platforms.

Vibrant TV joins VIDGO at a time of impressive growth for the new television network, which has forged a number of high-profile partnerships in addition to its newest distribution agreement with VIDGO. The 24/7 linear broadcast television network airs fresh, never-before-seen entertainment programming from around the world in genres that span drama, comedy, sports, reality, lifestyle and family - all aimed at bringing the world closer to home.

"Teaming up with VIDGO brings to Vibrant TV an impressive new audience reach. The innovative VIDGO platform delivers an unprecedented viewing option for consumers nationwide. We are proud to be part of this extraordinary new OTT service," said Dan Zifkin, CEO of Vibrant TV.

"We are extremely pleased to add Vibrant TV to our growing line-up as VIDGO prepares for its national launch. Vibrant TV has built a truly exceptional entertainment destination for viewers across the country, and we look forward to VIDGO serving as a Vibrant home," said Winston Johnson, Chief Technology Officer of Gotham Media Corporation.

About Vibrant TV:

Vibrant TV is a multi-platform network presenting a wide array of award-winning entertainment from around the globe in English including Comedy, Sports, Drama, Reality, Lifestyle, Family, Action-Adventure, Travel, and more. With satellite origination from Galaxy 23, Vibrant TV is an advertiser-supported broadcast service dedicated to quality programming in English from producers and broadcasters worldwide.

About Gotham Media Corporation:

VIDGO is brought to you by Gotham Media Corp. With headquarters in Atlanta, GA, Gotham provides integrated communications solutions and digital television services, including local and long distance voice, data, high-speed Internet and video. In addition, Gotham offers business to business and enterprise customers across the United States scalable digital distribution services and communications systems end-to-end solutions. Gotham Media Corporation effectively owns its East coast and West coast Headend Operations, Nationwide Back bone network, which is collocated in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties, and provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of its integrated communications solutions and digital television services for its customers

