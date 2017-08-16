Global Grow Lights Market 2017-2021 - Major Drivers for this Market is Rise in Indoor Farming Practices

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Grow Lights Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global grow lights market to grow at a CAGR of 12.60% during the period 2017-2021.
Global LED Agricultural Grow Lights Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of grow lights.
With rapid rise in vertical farming and greenhouse practices around the globe, the use of different grow lights is also simultaneously increasing. This is contributing to the overall growth of the market. The crops considered for the scope of the report include fruits, vegetables, flowers, and ornamental plants.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rise in indoor farming practices. The importance of building a secure and consistent food supply facility is becoming increasingly important with the expansion of the global population. This is because the amount of arable land and water to support traditional agriculture practices is dwindling. Traditional agricultural practices are tied to locations that possess sufficient land and water.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advent of urban farming. Growing fruits and vegetables in and around home and garden spaces is a global booming trend. Several companies are coming up with hanging bags, pull out drawers with grow lights attached to them, or even racks attached with grow lights that enable farming in the kitchen area. Advances in urban farming have led companies such as Grove Labs to pilot hydroponic fridges designed to grow vegetables at homes or small commercial kitchens.
The need for indoor farming is further increasing. This is because this practice is decoupled from such needs, leading it to be closer to the point of end consumption. Some of the diverse types of indoor agriculture facilities include an aeroponic greenhouse, indoor vertical farm, aquaponic greenhouse, soil-based greenhouse, container farm, in home systems, and hydroponic greenhouses. Thus, with the advent of distinct types of indoor facilities along with growing population and urbanization, farmers are coming up with indoor facilities closer to urbanized areas to enable local, stable, and sustainable year-round food supply.
Key vendors
- Philips Lighting Holding
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- OSRAM Licht
- Gavita International
- LumiGrow
Other prominent vendors
- Heliospectra
- SolarMAX
- PARsource
- Transcend Lighting
- EYE HORTILUX
- Twilight Group
- Lemnis Oreon
- Kessil
