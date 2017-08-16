Technavio's latest report on the global infant and toddler nutrition marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170816005458/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global infant and toddler nutrition market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global infant and toddler nutrition market is driven by the increase in health concerns among parents. The leading vendors market and advertise their products to increase their sales. The increasing number of women in the workforce has driven the growth of the disposable incomes of people. The growth of disposable incomes has increased the adoption of high-quality infant and toddler food. The increase in household cashflow allows parents to spend more on infant and toddler nutrition products. The growth of the retail infrastructure worldwide has also improved access to infant and toddler nutrition products.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global infant and toddler nutrition market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Proliferation in product portfolios

Innovative packaging

Growing preference for organic products

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Proliferation in product portfolios

"The demand for different blends and flavors of infant and toddler nutritional products is increasing from consumers. Manufacturers are constantly updating their products to include new and unique products that differentiate them from the competition. For instance, in July 2013, Plum Organics launched a toddler snack range, Mighty 4. It is a range of blended organic vegetables, grains, and fruits," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.

Offering varieties and flavors of vegetables, cereals, and fruits will help improve the food habits of infants. Hence, companies are improving their products. For instance, in 2015, Abbott launched a non-GMO infant formula, Similac, in the US. It contains OptiGRO, which helps with the development of the eyes and brains of infants. It also launched products in Europe, China, and India.

Innovative packaging

"Most infant and toddler nutrition products are offered in glass or tubs. However, pouches such as vessels with plastic columns on the top have also been developed. Such pouches offer flexibility and ease of use. Infant and toddler nutrition product pouches offer convenience as they are portable. Such pouches have a food-grade barrier film, which keeps the content fresh for a long period. These pouches also allow parents to feed infants in small portions and seal the food back into the pouch," adds Amber.

Nestlé uses structures containing DuPont Bynel in barrier packaging. It can withstand the sterilization needed for infant and toddler nutrition products. Barrier packaging helps keep the food safe and fresh. It is also convenient to use. The presence of multiple layers of packaging helps keep the food safe, which attracts several consumers. The advent of such technologies is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growing preference for organic products

Due to the growth in pollution levels, consumers are concerned about the safety of their food. They prefer organic products due to their benefits. Hence, the demand for organic infant and toddler nutrition products has grown in the recent years. Organic infant and toddler nutrition products contain no hormones, antibiotics, chemicals, pesticides, or preservatives. Many regulations govern the packaging, manufacturing, and labeling of organic infant and toddler nutrition products.

The sales of organic infant and toddler nutritional products in the UK increased by over 20% in 2015. Organic infant and toddler nutritional products contributed more than 50% of all infant and toddler food. Growing awareness about the detrimental effects of harmful chemicals and preservatives has increased the adoption of organic infant and toddler nutritional products.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Melatonin Supplements Market 2017-2021

Global Electric Breast Pumps Market 2017-2021

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170816005458/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com