Global Operating Room Cameras Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Growing Popularity of Hybrid ORs

The "Global Operating Room Cameras Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global operating room cameras market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the period 2017-2021
Global Operating Room Cameras Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global operating room cameras market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from OR surgical camera and endoscopy camera.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing popularity of hybrid ORs. The number of hybrid ORs has been increasing worldwide in the past few years. Hybrid ORs eliminate the need for patient transfers to imaging rooms. This enhances patient safety and minimizes the time taken to perform surgeries. Hybrid ORs are becoming increasingly popular in neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopedics as they are cost-efficient and help in preventing medical errors.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing preference toward MI surgeries. Globally, owing to the technological advances in treating various diseases, surgeons prefer MI surgeries over traditional open surgical procedures. Healthcare providers, governments, patients have encouraged this shift from traditional open surgical techniques, which require longer hospital stay. Growing complications associated with traditional open surgeries are driving the demand for OR cameras.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Prohibitive costs and budget constraints. ORs are the most revenue generating areas for any healthcare facility. Technological advances in surgery and the shift from open to MI surgeries have increased the need for more advanced ORs with advanced equipment and OR cameras. Specialized OR cameras are generally expensive owing to their specialized functions that can be customized according to a surgeon's need.
Key Vendors
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- KARL STORZ
- Olympus
- Steris
- Stryker
Other Prominent Vendors
- 3D MediVision
- ACEM
- Ackermann Instrumente
- Arthrex
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Bowin Medical
- Centrel
- Convida Healthcare & Systems
- Dr. Mach
- Ecleris
- FLUOPTICS
- KLS Martin
- MAQUET
- Maxer Medizintechnik
- NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS
- NovaProbe
- Richard Wolf
- Sony Electronics
- XotonicsMED
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Resolution
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Geographical Segmentation
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q2wcfk/global_operating
