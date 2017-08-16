Global Operating Room Cameras Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Growing Popularity of Hybrid ORs

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global operating room cameras market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the period 2017-2021

Global Operating Room Cameras Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global operating room cameras market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from OR surgical camera and endoscopy camera.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing popularity of hybrid ORs. The number of hybrid ORs has been increasing worldwide in the past few years. Hybrid ORs eliminate the need for patient transfers to imaging rooms. This enhances patient safety and minimizes the time taken to perform surgeries. Hybrid ORs are becoming increasingly popular in neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopedics as they are cost-efficient and help in preventing medical errors.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing preference toward MI surgeries. Globally, owing to the technological advances in treating various diseases, surgeons prefer MI surgeries over traditional open surgical procedures. Healthcare providers, governments, patients have encouraged this shift from traditional open surgical techniques, which require longer hospital stay. Growing complications associated with traditional open surgeries are driving the demand for OR cameras.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Prohibitive costs and budget constraints. ORs are the most revenue generating areas for any healthcare facility. Technological advances in surgery and the shift from open to MI surgeries have increased the need for more advanced ORs with advanced equipment and OR cameras. Specialized OR cameras are generally expensive owing to their specialized functions that can be customized according to a surgeon's need.

