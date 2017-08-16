According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global K-12 makerspace materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The evolution of digitization in the K-12 segment is expected to augment the demand for makerspaces and makerspace materials during the forecast period. Rising government initiatives to help popularize the Maker movement across schools, in both advanced and emerging economies, are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the next few years. Rising awareness of educational technologies and their integration in the modern education system have led to the emergence of makerspaces in K-12 schools across the globe.

Technavio's educationresearch analysts categorize the global K-12 makerspace materials market into the following segments by product. They are:

Robotic toolkits

Construction materials

Art and craft materials

Others

The top three revenue-generating product segments of the global K-12 makerspace materials market are discussed below:

Robotic toolkits

Robotic toolkits accounted for the maximum share in the global K-12 makerspace materials market. This is owing to the rising job opportunities in the programming and coding sectors. Robotic toolkits can provide very useful knowledge to students in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) learning. Schools are increasingly adopting these tools to integrate them into the curriculum to enhance the learning experience of students, particularly in the STEAM subjects.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead school and college essentials research analyst from Technavio, "A variety of robotic kits such as Sphero 2.0, Dash and Dot, Hummingbird Kits, Lego Wedo 2.0, and Edison Robot can help students transforming their innovative ideas into real-life prototypes and products. Educational technologies such as AR and VR, which are increasingly being adopted, can be embedded with robotics to create effective learning environments for students as well teachers participating in the making process."

Construction materials

Construction materials bagged the second largest product segment share in the K-12 makerspace materials market in 2016. Construction materials improve the basic concepts of students in the STEM learning. Students use the construction materials to understand concepts of mathematics and engineering.

"Growing adoption of modern methodologies of learning such as game-based learning, experiential learning, and blended learning lets the teachers assign building activities to students in makerspaces, thus, enhancing the overall teaching and learning experience. Also, use of various visual technologies such as 3D printing, AR, VR and visual analytics is expected to increase the demand for construction materials in the K-12 makerspace materials market in the coming years," adds Jhansi.

Art and craft materials

The increasing importance of extracurricular activities along with attainment of conventional education is expected to drive the market demand for these materials. K-12 schools are understanding the importance of keeping a balance between conventional teaching and edutainment.

Art and craft materials are increasingly used by schools across the globe to promote professions involving innovation and creativity among the students. Increasing job opportunities from the architectural domain and professions like fashion designing attract students to hone their STEAM skills. Rising environmental concerns also encourage schools to introduce students to using recycled materials for arts and crafts activities.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Follett

GoldieBlox

MakerBot

Renovated Learning

