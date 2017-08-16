Technavio's latest report on the global golf push and pull cart marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170816005591/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global golf push and pull cart market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Golf enjoys considerable popularity in Japan and the US, especially among baby boomers who were born between 1946 and 1964. Golf associations in most of the countries are trying to develop short and compact courses, which allow an increased number of people to participate. An increase in the number of golfers in China, India, South Africa, and Brazil and a rise in the establishment of golf courses will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Sharan Jagannath, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on outdoor gear sector, says, "The markets in developed countries have reached maturity. Hence, vendors have started focusing on developing countries. Per-capita disposable income in developing countries remains stable due to increase in dual-income households. The urban population in these countries is also increasing year-over-year."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global golf push and pull cart marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Push and pull carts with seating facility

Growing adoption of electric carts

Technological innovations in cartwheel control

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Push and pull carts with seating facility

Golf is a time-consuming game. Golfers should wisely choose equipment before entering the golf course. In the past, golfers used to carry golf bags containing golf clubs, golf balls, and other required equipment. Some players easily get dehydrated due to the heavy golf bag that they have to carry.

"Most vendors are innovating products that reduce the burden of golfers with a single equipment. They want to provide instant relief to the golfers by having a seating option in the golf push cart trolley. Clicgear is a prominent vendor in supplying golf push carts with seats," according to Sharan

Growing adoption of electric carts

Electric or battery-operated push carts are made of a motor, which rotates with the help of a chargeable battery attached to it. The basic version of an electric push cart costs three to five times of a normal manual push cart. Most vendors are investing in product development based on consumer preference to attract golfers of all ages.

Motocaddy is one of the prominent vendors in manufacturing electric (battery operated) cart with wide varieties based on the power of the battery. They have come up with a cost-effective lithium battery, which can run the motor of the cart. They are manufacturing and supplying this product in more than 40 countries.

Technological innovations in cartwheel control

Normal golf push carts have fixed front wheels, which can be pushed in only one direction. The top layer in a golf course is not uniform and has steep slopes. Balancing the push cart in such areas is very difficult if the front wheels of the push carts are fixed. To overcome this difficulty in balancing the weight of push cart, BagBoy had come up with swivel tech technology.

Swivel push carts are made of high-quality aluminum weather resistant frames that are lightweight and can be easily moved with the help of battery operated motors. The folding mechanism is another advantage that this technology offers. This enables users to the easily fold and carry the push carts in the trunks of their cars.

The key vendors are as follows:

Big Max Golf

BagBoy

THE PROACTIVE SPORTS

SUN MOUNTAIN SPORTS

Adept Golf

Browse Related Reports:

Global Hockey Sticks Market 2017-2021

Global Ground Protection Mats Market 2017-2021

Global Portable Kayaks Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170816005591/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com