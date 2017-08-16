Global Automated Mine Scanning Machines Market 2017-2021: Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is 3D-Laser Scanning of Mines Using Robots

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automated mine scanning machines market to grow at a CAGR of 14.65% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automated mine scanning machines market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new installations, sales and retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, and services market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is 3D-laser scanning of mines using robots. The introduction of robots and automation in the mining industry has eased down complicated operations. Mine scanning is a critical operation that requires high precision and accurate data transmission for the quality of surveying and exploration. Involvement of manual labor is expensive when compared with laser scanners. Laser detection and scanning technique can inspect the wide spectrum of the field without getting exhausted. This prevents the downtime of operation that is caused due to manual operations.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is better accessibility to underground mining data. Automated mine scanning machines are equipped with a vision system and advanced sensor fusion technology. This advancement in technology makes the machines efficient to be incorporated in the underground mining operation. With the integration of Internet-of-Things, cloud computing, and big data, these machines are implemented beneath the land surface to capture the data precisely. The accessibility of data transmission and communication between operators and mining labors is not possible through manual operations.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is frequent maintenance and downtime. Automated machines have complicated structure due to the number of advanced components incorporated in machines. These machines are used for exhaustive operations that engage these machines continuously for hours. Due to continuous operations, machines may encounter breakdown that will result in downtime of operations. To minimize the downtime and frequent maintenance cost involvement, the mining and minerals industry operator resists in implementing automation and robotics.



Key Vendors

3D-Laser Mapping

Airware

Clearpath Robotics

Clickmox

SuperDroid Robots

Other Prominent Vendors

3D Robotics

AIRBORNE ROBOTICS

PrecisionHawk

Skylark Drones

TRANSCEND

