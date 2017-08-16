The "2017 EMEA Outlook" country profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A comprehensive overview of the Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA) region in 2017. Learn about the regional outlook and main drivers (including sub-regional outlooks for key markets), scenarios and disruptors to prepare for, and implications for strategy and execution.

While the macroeconomic conditions in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are likely to stabilize in 2017, multinational companies are unlikely to see a reversal of current low economic growth and exchange rate and political uncertainty, both in 2017 as well as in the medium term.

This requires a revisit of the broader regional strategy assumptions, better balanced regional portfolios, as well as very clear prioritization of investments given constrained resources and margins under pressure.

Companies will still find plenty of opportunities in the region, but these will increasingly be driven by a portfolio approach that creates buffers for underperformance between and within markets, agile local execution, and deeper localization in priority markets.

What you will learn

What are the main drivers shaping the outlook for the Europe, Middle East Africa region

How will the sub-regional outlooks for key markets like Sub-Saharan Africa, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe evolve

Which scenarios and disruptors will have the greatest impact on the region

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: View on Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA)

Section 2: Drivers of EMEA Performance in 2017

Section 3: Sub-Regional Outlooks

Section 4: Industry Outlooks

Section 5: Scenarios Disruptors of EMEA Performance

