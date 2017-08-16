The "2017 Central Europe Outlook" country profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A comprehensive overview of Central Europe. Learn about the outlook and main drivers of Central Europe (including country outlooks for key markets) as well as scenarios to monitor in 2017.

Central European markets (including countries in both Central and Southeastern Europe) are enjoying rising growth, driven mostly by domestic demand with help from stable export demand from the eurozone.

Moreover, the region's relative insulation from the global trends affecting emerging markets this year makes this growth more resilient than in many regions globally. MNCs will increasingly look for profitable opportunities in Central Europe, causing competition to rise.

All of these trends will likely continue well beyond 2017, meaning firms can set in place strategic plans this year that will be relevant for the region for the longer term

What you will learn

What are the main drivers shaping the outlook for Central Europe

How will the country-level outlooks for Poland, Hungary and Romania evolve

Which scenarios and disruptors will have the greatest impact on the region

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: 2016 Central Europe Outlook Main Drivers

Section 2: Country Outlooks

Section 3: Scenarios Disruptors of Performance in 2016

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xbjhsf/2017_central

