The 804 Building on Monument Avenue in Dayton, OH announces the signing of a new tenant to their building. Locally owned LaGota Coffee will open their operation in August 2017. They will feature coffee from the 3rd Wave Coffee Roastery Reza's Roast located in Fairborn, OH. Jeffrey Mohlman, one of the owners of The 804 Building, said, "We were excited the first time that we met with Nathan.

"He brought us a very detailed business plan to the first meeting. He is a focused and consistent business owner with a plan to bring to the Tech Town area of Dayton the highest quality coffee experience in the area." Jeffrey Mohlman said that LaGota will operate within the building as a temporary kiosk while the 2,500 square foot permanent coffee shop area is being completed. Mohlman said in approximately late October the full-scale coffee shop will open, featuring a large coffee bar with an area of 'coffee flights', 'pour-overs' and regular orders.

The lounge area will feature a variety of seating options to accommodate a wide range of comforts and needs. For more information you can go to: https://www.facebook.com/lagotacoffee/ or follow them @lagotacoffee

About The 804: The 804 Building started as a warehouse that co-owners Jeff Mohlman and Doug Eastham intended to transform into a storage facility. With the growth of nearby Tech Town, however, they realized the potential to create a unique business center and event venue. Today, The 804 tenants include financial groups, food services, and real estate offices, among others, and the venue provides off-site meeting spaces catering to all levels of businesses and events.

