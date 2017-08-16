According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global pruritus therapeutic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Pruritus Therapeutic Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global pruritus therapeutic market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on new therapy areas such as systemic drugs. Considering pruritus is associated with multiple chronic and acute medical conditions, the prevalence of the disorder remains high globally. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, around 32 million people have eczema, and approximately 17-18 million have moderate-to-severe eczema. Although pruritus can get triggered from multiple indications, the prevalence of pruritus is the highest amongst eczema patients. Therefore, vendors are aggressively focusing on pipeline development for pruritus therapeutic market.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciencesresearch analysts categorize the global pruritus therapeutic market into the following segments by disease type. They are:

Renal pruritus

Cholestatic pruritus

Hematologic pruritus

Endocrine pruritus

Oncological pruritus

The top three revenue-generating disease type segments of the global pruritus therapeutic market are discussed below:

Renal pruritus

Renal pruritus is observed in individuals with chronic renal failure and is predominantly seen in individuals receiving hemodialysis. Renal pruritus is also known as uremic pruritus, but it is not due to increased serum urea levels. However, the actual pruritogenic substance is yet to be identified. Pruritus is relatively absent in individuals with acute renal failure, and therefore, the serum mediators other than urea and creatinine are under focus.

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead infectious and rare disease research analyst from Technavio, "In 2013, the National Institutes of Health estimated that around 23 million Americans have chronic kidney failure. The majority of these individuals undergo hemodialysis due to higher acceptance and lack of organ transplant treatment availability. Such instances increase the patient pool of pruritus as generally 41%-43% of patients undergoing hemodialysis are expected to experience pruritic conditions. Thus, the growing incidence of chronic kidney failure will continue leading to a higher patient pool of pruritus, thereby, driving the market growth."

Cholestatic pruritus

Cholestasis is the condition in which there is decrease or arrest in the flow of bile from the liver to the duodenum, which is associated with acute itching or pruritus. Pruritus is more common with intrahepatic cholestasis than extrahepatic cholestasis. Various theories to understand the pathogenesis of cholestatic pruritus has been elucidated.

"The cholestatic pruritus is also increasing in pediatric patients in recent years, which is leading many vendors to focus on the pediatric cholestatic area of research. For instance, Albireo has a Phase II molecule for pediatric cholestasis. All these factors are expected to contribute to the overall growth of this segment," adds Srinivas.

Hematologic pruritus

Iron deficiency (with or without anemia) is often regarded as the major cause of hematologic pruritus. Also, glossitis and angular cheilitis are some of the other symptoms of iron deficiency. Iron plays a crucial role in many enzyme activities. Any alterations or disturbance in iron level will impact on the enzymes, and thus its function is impaired. This may lead to the metabolic disturbances and itching.

The growing prevalence of various diseases will contribute to overall market of hematologic pruritus. For instance, iron deficiency is one of the leading blood-related disorders. Similarly, as per the CDC, almost 10% of the US population is facing the problems of anemia. Iron deficiency disorders are disrupting the metabolic pathways of various enzymes, which lead to pruritus with altered body functioning due to enzyme malfunctioning.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Allergan

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Sanofi

