A comprehensive overview of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region. Learn about the outlook and main drivers of CIS (including country outlooks for key markets) as well as the scenarios and disruptors of performance in 2017.
The only minimal rise in oil prices in 2017 forecast to average US$ 43-53/bbl will limit growth across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.
The major energy exporters will continue to struggle because of their over-reliance on energy revenues to support growth, while non-commodity exporters will see growth rebound more strongly. Russia's return to growth in 2017 will provide some assistance to regional growth as well, as export demand picks up and remittance flows stop contracting.
In light of prolonged low growth, multinational companies should continue to focus on customer segmentation, in order to manage extended weak customer purchasing power, while identifying pockets of opportunity in smaller markets with stronger growth potential to offset slower growth elsewhere in their portfolio.
What you will learn
- What are the main drivers shaping the outlook for the Commonwealth of Independent States
- How will the country-level outlooks for CIS markets like Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan evolve
- Which scenarios and disruptors will have the greatest impact on the region
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: 2017 CIS Outlook Main Drivers
- View on CIS Markets
- The Region Within EMEA Context
- Wide Divergences Exist in the Region
- Driver #1: Commodity Exports
- Driver #2: Russia's Weak Recovery
- Driver #3: China's Influence
- Driver #4: Public Spending
- Driver #5: Continued Currency Weakness
- Driver #6: Political Instability
- Recommendations for Action
Section 2: Country Outlooks
- Ukraine Outlook
- Belarus Outlook
- Moldova Outlook
- Kazakhstan Outlook
- Azerbaijan Outlook
- Armenia Outlook
- Georgia Outlook
- Turkmenistan Outlook
- Uzbekistan Outlook
- Kyrgyzstan Outlook
- Tajikistan Outlook
Section 3: Scenarios Disruptors of Performance in 2017
- CIS in 2017: Scenarios Overview
- CIS in 2017: Disruptor Summary
- Disruptor #1: Succession Crises
- Disruptor #2: China Financial Market Crisis
- Disruptor #3: Ukraine Political Strife
- Disruptor #4: Oil Price Drop
- Disruptor #5: Destabilizing Political Crises
