The "2017 CIS Outlook" country profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A comprehensive overview of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region. Learn about the outlook and main drivers of CIS (including country outlooks for key markets) as well as the scenarios and disruptors of performance in 2017.

The only minimal rise in oil prices in 2017 forecast to average US$ 43-53/bbl will limit growth across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

The major energy exporters will continue to struggle because of their over-reliance on energy revenues to support growth, while non-commodity exporters will see growth rebound more strongly. Russia's return to growth in 2017 will provide some assistance to regional growth as well, as export demand picks up and remittance flows stop contracting.

In light of prolonged low growth, multinational companies should continue to focus on customer segmentation, in order to manage extended weak customer purchasing power, while identifying pockets of opportunity in smaller markets with stronger growth potential to offset slower growth elsewhere in their portfolio.

What you will learn

What are the main drivers shaping the outlook for the Commonwealth of Independent States

How will the country-level outlooks for CIS markets like Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan evolve

Which scenarios and disruptors will have the greatest impact on the region

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: 2017 CIS Outlook Main Drivers

View on CIS Markets

The Region Within EMEA Context

Wide Divergences Exist in the Region

Driver #1: Commodity Exports

Driver #2: Russia's Weak Recovery

Driver #3: China's Influence

Driver #4: Public Spending

Driver #5: Continued Currency Weakness

Driver #6: Political Instability

Recommendations for Action

Section 2: Country Outlooks

Ukraine Outlook

Belarus Outlook

Moldova Outlook

Kazakhstan Outlook

Azerbaijan Outlook

Armenia Outlook

Georgia Outlook

Turkmenistan Outlook

Uzbekistan Outlook

Kyrgyzstan Outlook

Tajikistan Outlook

Section 3: Scenarios Disruptors of Performance in 2017

CIS in 2017: Scenarios Overview

CIS in 2017: Disruptor Summary

Disruptor #1: Succession Crises

Disruptor #2: China Financial Market Crisis

Disruptor #3: Ukraine Political Strife

Disruptor #4: Oil Price Drop

Disruptor #5: Destabilizing Political Crises

