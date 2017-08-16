Global Running Footwear Market to Grow at a CAGR 1.3% by 2021: Driven by the Growing Adoption of Shoe Knitting Technology

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Running Footwear Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global running footwear market to grow at a CAGR of 1.30% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Running Footwear Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of shoe knitting technology. Manufacturers of running footwear adopt and implement upgraded features in their products, which helps them to differentiate themselves from their competitors. One of the growing trends in this industry is shoe knitting technology, which is also used to manufacture sports shoes. adidas Group employs knitting technology in its Primeknit series, which includes footgear for football, running, basketball, and soccer.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the high profit margin. Running footwear is more expensive than other regular footwear. These shoes are available in different forms and innovative designs that enhance the performance of any sport. Manufacturers focus on introducing new features in their footgear and make them suitable for sports such as running, tennis, basketball, football, soccer, and other activities. The manufacturers earn high profits from premium-priced running footwear category. This is because although the manufacturing cost of these shoes is less, they are sold at high prices. The sale of running footwear allows producers and marketers to earn high operating margins as part of their total income.



Key vendors

Adidas

Asics

New Balance

Nike

Skechers USA



Other prominent vendors

Amer Sports

AVIA

Brooks Sports

British Knights

Columbia Sportswear

Eddie Bauer

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Key Leading Countries



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j7z5tz/global_running

