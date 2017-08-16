Today Arion Bank completed an offering of 18-, 12-, 6- and 5-month commercial papers. In total, 31 bids were received for the total amount of ISK 5,100 million and offers worth ISK 2,500 million were accepted.



The 5-month series attracted 12 bids totaling ISK 1,480 million at a flat rate of 4.54% - 4.75%. Bids amounting to ISK 640 million at 4.65% flat rates were accepted.



The 6-month series attracted 15 bids totaling ISK 3,200 million in total at a flat rate of 4.55% - 4.75%. Bids amounting to ISK 1,860 million at 4.68% flat rates were accepted.



The 12-month series attracted 4 bids totaling ISK 420 million in total at a flat rate of 4.77% - 5.05%. All bids were rejected.



No bids for the 18-month series were received.



The commercial papers are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland 23 August.



For further information please contact Eirikur Arsaelsson of Arion Bank's Funding division at eirikur.arsaelsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7472