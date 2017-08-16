Global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2021: Driven by the Increasing Use of NEMS Technology

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of NEMS technology. NEMS are devices that integrate electrical and mechanical systems at a nanoscale. NEMS are the logical next generation of devices after MEMS. NEMS have a large number of features, such as low power consumption and low production costs, because of their relatively small size. Although NEMS have a small size, usually less than 100nm in diameter, these devices have a large surface area, which makes them useful for devices such as ultrasensitive sensors and high-frequency resonators.

NEMS can also be used in a number of devices such as portable power generators, sensors, energy harvesters, drug delivery systems, and displays. Although NEMS are still in the research phase and have only been manufactured in low volumes, these components will change the technological landscape once they are designed and manufactured in large volumes.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is microfabrication requirements. One of the biggest drivers in the market is the focus on the production of miniaturized components. There has been significant growth in the production of miniaturized components that are used in a number of consumer electronic devices. The nano-sized components that are being designed will allow more semiconductor components to be placed on a single chip. More functionalities are added, and the bulkiness of the entire IC is reduced. Miniaturization can be seen on various devices, from cell phones and computers to car engines and even phone adapters.



Key vendors

JSR,

TOKYO OHKA KOGYA,

OHKA KOGYA, Merck

The Dow Chemical Company.

Other prominent vendors

Avantor Performance Materials

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Fujifilm Electronic Materials

KemLab

LG Chem

Microchemicals

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Key Leading Countries



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



