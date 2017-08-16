Steven Rostovsky - Honored To Be North American Watch Distributor For Greubel Forsey

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / In a world overcome by digitalization and mass production, the fine watch industry remains defiant and moreover, continues to awe us with their creative craftsmanship and engineering marvels. These beautiful, over-engineered mechanisms that we wrap around our wrists bring us closer to being part of an art that was meticulously handed down over centuries and carries the old-fashioned wisdom of the appreciation of time itself and of human invention. Steven Rostovsky, North American watch distributor for world-renowned watchmaker Greubel Forsey, takes us through the world of luxury timekeeping and talks about the collectors' most sought after tourbillon movement-based premium watches.

The tourbillon was invented in 1801 and was intended as a mechanism to compensate for the disadvantageous effects of gravity on a watch's accuracy by mounting the escapement and balance wheel inside a rotating cage. It is considered to be one of the most challenging movements to produce by hand, highly time-consuming and requiring a distinct set of tools, yet continues to be reimagined through intricate human engineering in the best watchmaking houses around the world. The philosophy behind Greubel Forsey has been to create symbiosis between technical and aesthetic dimensions, improving timekeeping precision by specializing in inventing timepieces with multiple tourbillons and inclined balance wheels. Having invented the Double Tourbillon 30° (DT30°), the Quadruple Tourbillon à Différentiel Sphérique (QDT) and the 24 Secondes Incliné (T24Si), the company have introduced a breath of fresh air to the very core of fine Swiss watchmaking.

As a watch collector himself, Steven Rostovsky takes pride in bringing Greubel Forsey's unique collectible pieces to the North American market and catering to buyers and aficionados with exquisite taste. Introduced in 2016, the US-exclusive Greubel Forsey Double Tourbillon 30° Technique Sapphire watch is a limited edition offering 120 hours of power reserve thanks to its four co-axial mainspringbarrels. In early 2017, the company released the Grand Sonnerie, the first chiming watch from the manufacturer - a breath-taking 855-part piece, the result of 10 years of research, study and grandiose engineering. Celebrating the mastery of timekeeping and technical exceptionalism, Greubel Forsey's watches continue to find premium position on the list of collectors worldwide and is now offering exclusive options for their American admirers.

Based in Beverly Hills, California, Steven Rostovsky is an ultimate destination for luxury and collectible watches. Mr. Rostovsky is a collector himself who has directly inspired Greubel Forsey in the creation of their Double Tourbillon 30° Technique Sapphire limited edition and proudly represents the brand on the North American continent. In addition to his successful business career, Steven is known as a committed family man and shares a passion for philanthropy with his wife Janine and their three children - Jason, Taryn, and Alexa. Janine is an accomplished interior design consultant (Janine Rostovsky Design) and Jason has worked in private equity since graduating Wharton in the top 10% of his class. Taryn is majoring in graphic design at Boston University, while Alexa is currently a sophomore at Harvard-Westlake School where she earned the Humanitas Award for extensive Community Service. The Rostovskys donate generously to multiple independent charities and are known in their community as a close-knit, socially aware family ready to give their time to organizations in need.

