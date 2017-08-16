Global Helicopters Markets 2017-2023: Ageing Helicopter Fleet, Increasing Usage of Helicopters in Disaster Relief, and Technological Advancements Takes the Market to New Heights

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global helicopter market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.4% during 2017 - 2023

Ageing helicopter fleet, increasing usage of helicopters in disaster relief, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the global helicopter market. The market faces challenges such as economic uncertainty, and ongoing crisis in the oil and gas industry.

Helicopter is a type of aircraft which drives with the thrust supplied from rotors. Helicopter are used for several applications such as medical services, corporate services, disaster management, law enforcement, oil and gas and defense. There are two types of helicopters, civil helicopter and military helicopter. Civil helicopters refer to the helicopters (apart from military usage) used for VIP or corporate transportation, offshore transportation, law enforcement, medical services, firefighting, general utility, and others. The military helicopters are the helicopters specifically used for defense purposes.

Military helicopter, which includes heavy, medium and light helicopters, held larger share in the global helicopter market in 2016. Heavy military helicopter refers to the helicopter with maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) greater than 8,500kg; medium military helicopter with MTOW between 4,500kg and 8,500kg; light military helicopter with MTOW less than 4,500kg. Civil helicopter, which includes light, intermediate, medium, and large and heavy helicopters, is expected to witness higher growth during 2017 - 2023. The increasing demand from developing nations and increasing usage in firefighting and emergency medical services is driving the growth of civil helicopter market.



Light civil helicopters refer to the helicopters with MTOW of 3,175kg or less; intermediate civil helicopters are the helicopter with MTOW between 3,175kg and 5,700kg; medium civil helicopters refer to the helicopters with MTOW between 5,700kg and 9,000kg; and large & heavy civil helicopters are the helicopters with MTOW greater than 9,000kg.



The global market is expected to be positively impacted by growing helicopter market in emerging economies. The increasing compliance for helicopters in the emerging economies is expected to provide growth potential for the market during the forecast years. Countries such as China, Brazil and India have a huge market potential, as the government is spending huge capital for developing their civil and military helicopter fleet. The economy of developing nations has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. Moreover, the territorial disputes in Asia compels governments to increase their defense spending. This is expected to result in increased procurement of military helicopters especially in the developing nations such as China and India.



The growing demand for medium helicopters, shift towards civil helicopters market, growing joint ventures between global manufacturers, increased demand for technologically advanced combat helicopters, increasing up-gradation of existing fleet, tie-up between helicopters manufacturers and aviation colleges are the key growth drivers for the global helicopter market. Several countries have high demand for helicopters in their defense sector, which finally shows a growth in the market.



4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Shrinking Accident Rates

4.3.1.2 Growing Demand For Technologically Advanced Helicopters

4.3.1.3 Ageing Helicopter Fleet And Anti-Terrorism Initiatives

4.3.1.4 Growing Joint Ventures Between Helicopter Manufactures

4.3.1.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Declining Oil Prices Acts As A Key Barrier

4.3.2.2 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Growing Helicopter Market In Emerging Countries

4.4 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat Of New Entrants

4.4.4 Intensity Of Rivalry

4.4.5 Threat Of Substitutes



