Berkshire Hathaway's MedPro Group ("MedPro") today announced their participation in the US Jurisdiction medical professional liability facility of The Medical Professional Liability Company Ltd ("The MPLC"). Effective June, 1st 2017, MedPro has added its support to that of existing subscribing Syndicate, Pembroke Managing Agency Limited Syndicate 4000. Pembroke Managing Agency Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ironshore.

Launched in January 2011, the facility offers cover on Lloyd's paper to US institutions providing clinical services outside of the United States. The cover is enhanced by a unique offering of claims handling solutions, clinical governance review and a 24-hour legal helpline delivered by The MPLC. MedPro and The MPLC believe the combination of their respective domestic and international expertise will provide their clients an unparalleled partner for underwriting risks that extend beyond U.S. domestic borders.

Maximum limits available for this facility are USD15M for any one claim and USD30M in the annual aggregate.

John Young, Managing Director of The MPLC said: "We are delighted to have MedPro's and Pembroke's support which will strengthen our program, especially for MedPro's producing brokers and healthcare clients. The offering combines MPLC's wide international experience with MedPro's financial strength and experience as well as the strength and expertise of the Pembroke Syndicate at Lloyd's of London."

Discussing MedPro's motivation behind the partnership, Craig Rowland, Business Development Lead for MedPro's International Division said: "Through this facility, we are very pleased to be able to further support our domestic institutional clients, who daily trust us to protect their assets and reputations, by now being able to cover their international risks. It is always our deepest desire to continually meet the needs of our clients and serve them as their risks grow and become more complex."

Tim Glover, Chief Underwriting Officer for Pembroke Managing Agency said: "We look forward to expanding our successful partnership with MedPro and The MPLC. Our collective breadth of experience and distribution will better serve our broker and client needs."

About MedPro Group, a Berkshire Hathaway Company: As the USA's first provider of healthcare liability insurance, MedPro Group has protected the assets and reputations of the healthcare community since 1899. With over $1 billion in annual premium and more than 200,000 clients, MedPro Group is an industry leader in customized insurance, claims and patient safety risk solutions for physicians, surgeons, dentists and other healthcare professionals, as well as hospitals, senior care and other healthcare facilities. MedPro Group includes The Medical Protective Company, Princeton Insurance Group, PLICO and MedPro RRG Risk Retention Group, all of which have earned financial strength ratings of A++ from A.M. Best. For more information, please visit: www.medpro.com

About The Medical Professional Liability Company: The MPLC is one of the leading, independently owned providers of specialized liability insurance in the world. Established in Gibraltar in 2001, The MPLC's senior underwriters have over 60 years of experience in this highly specialized area. The MPLC seek to develop solid long-term relationships and pride themselves on their superior customer service. As a Lloyd's coverholder, the MPLC have the backing of the world's leading insurance market and are able to provide cover in countries where Lloyd's Trading Status is approved. The MPLC operate to the highest standards of corporate governance and regulatory compliance. As an insurance intermediary, the MPLC are licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Gibraltar. For more information, please visit: www.the-mplc.com

About Ironshore: Ironshore, a Liberty Mutual Company, provides broker-sourced specialty property and casualty insurance coverages for varying risks located throughout the world. Select specialty coverages are underwritten at Lloyd's through Ironshore's Pembroke Syndicate 4000. The Ironshore group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best with a Financial Size Category of Class XIV and A (Stable) by Standard Poor's. Pembroke Syndicate 4000 operates within Lloyd's where the market rating is A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, AA- (Very Strong) by Fitch, and A+ (Strong) by Standard Poor's. For more information, please visit: www.ironshore.com

