According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Sexual Wellness Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market is growing rapidly owing to the rise in the awareness level of consumers about sexual wellness products, such as contraceptives, sex toys, sexual enhancement supplements, personal lubricants, erotic lingerie, and others. The increased sales of sexual wellness products can be largely attributed to the rapid internet penetration. The internet acts as a major medium of connecting buyers and sellers propelling the sales of as well as driving the demand for sexual wellness products by providing access to buyers to choose from a broad range of sexual wellness products.

Technavio's research analysts categorize the global sexual wellness market into the following segments by product. They are:

Sex toys

Condoms and female contraceptives

Personal lubricants

Erotic lingerie

Pregnancy testing products

Others

The top three revenue-generating product segments of the global sexual wellness market are discussed below:

Sex toys

The sex toys market is growing based on the changing perceptions of individuals toward sex toys such as vibrating rings, dildos, and vibrators, along with the media exposure that these sex toys are getting. The industry has witnessed rapid innovation in recent years.

According to Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness research analyst from Technavio, "The growth of the market can be attributed to the sale of vibrators in larger numbers. Vibrators were initially used by women who had difficulty reaching an orgasm through intercourse or masturbation. Today, vibrators are also used to experience sexual stimulation and enhance orgasm, even during intercourse. There has been a significant growth in the number of vendors in the adult vibrator market with increased product portfolios and product differentiation."

Condoms and female contraceptives

The global condom and contraceptive market is growing at a steady pace owing to factors such as the rise in family planning through consumer awareness and government and non-government organization (NGO) initiatives. There is a rising awareness among individuals about various female and male contraceptive choices and the benefits they provide.

"Contraception is used before and during sexual intercourse to prevent direct genital contact and the exchange of bodily fluids for avoiding pregnancy, STDs, and STIs. The use of contraception has been well accepted due to the rising awareness of the transmission of STDs and STIs. Government agencies and companies are working on providing education on safe sex and the correct use of contraception. Governments in India, China, and some African countries have initiated free distribution of condoms in their respective countries," adds Amber.

Personal lubricants

Personal lubricants are one of the fastest growing segments of the global sexual wellness market. They are used for vaginal dryness during intercourse. With the rise in the demand for condoms, the demand for lubricants grows in tandem as these are used for easy penetration and pleasurable experience. Vendors providing only sex toys and condoms in the past are now offering personal lubricants to fulfill this new demand from consumers. For instance, Durex, which was in the condom business, has now started selling personal lubricants too.

The market has witnessed high demand for water-based lubricants as they are more common than other lubricants. Water-based lubricants are condom compatible, which increases their acceptance value. K-Y Liquid/Jelly, Astroglide, Good Head, Wet Flavored, Replens, and K-Y Liquibeads are some of the brands popular in the market.

