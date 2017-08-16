Technavio analysts forecast the global walnut oil marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global walnut oil marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onmanufacturing process (cold-pressed walnut oil and expeller-pressed walnut oil), end-user (industrial end-user and retail end-user), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global walnut oil market is growing at a moderate rate owing to its wide range of applications. Walnut oil is still a niche product among consumers but is gradually gaining popularity as a healthy oil. Therapeutic properties of walnut oil are propelling the growth of the market as consumers (especially in regions like North America and Western Europe) have become more informed and check the product labeling for health benefits offered by the products.

Technavio food and beverage research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global walnut oil market:

Large number of benefits associated with walnut oil

Growing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics

Increase in number of spas and premium restaurants

Large number of benefits associated with walnut oil

Walnut as a nut is popular among consumers owing to its many nutritional benefits. The demand for walnut oil is also gradually increasing among consumers (especially in western countries) as it is a rich dietary source of essential fatty acids and antioxidants.

Atul Kumar, a lead food research analyst at Technavio, says, "Consumers are now more informed and look for the positive attributes of products before making any purchase. Also, various researchers have validated the skin, hair, and health associated benefits of using walnut oil. Thus, it is expected that the demand and sales of walnut oil will increase in the next five years."

Growing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics

One of the major drivers for the growth of the global walnut oil market is the growing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics. Many consumers prefer products that use natural ingredients as artificial chemicals have a negative impact on the skin and hair. Thus, walnut oil vendors have started capitalizing this opportunity and have started selling walnut oil to large cosmetic brands. Increasing usage of walnut oil by the cosmetics industry is likely to increase the overall revenue of the market.

"Many cosmetic brands have started promoting their product offerings by mentioning walnut oil in the ingredients list. For instance, Dabur Vatika offers OIL BALANCE SPLIT TREATMENT SHAMPOO that uses walnut oil along with aloe vera and yogurt, Streax uses walnut oil in its hair serum products, and Superia offers Superia Naturals with Rose Walnut Oil. It is expected that the overall demand for walnut oil will increase among cosmetic brands as these brands are increasingly launching products that meet the health associated expectations of consumers to increase their overall sales," adds Atul.

Increase in number of spas and premium restaurants

With increasingly hectic lifestyles, people are looking for ways to reduce their stress levels. Many people have started visiting spas for relaxation and a feeling of well-being. Thus, the number of spas is increasing, especially in developed countries. Many of the premium spas use healthy oils like walnut oil for massages as this oil helps in reducing the signs of aging, predominantly wrinkles.

The number of premium restaurants is increasing globally as consumer spending is increasing in many countries. Consumers have started preferring high-priced meals at premium restaurants, which has, in turn, enhanced the growth of the global walnut oil market. This is because chefs at these premium restaurants often use walnut oil in salad dressings and fresh pasta sauce owing to its nutty flavor.

Top vendors:

Huilerie Artisanale J. LEBLANC et fils

La Tourangelle

Roland Foods

