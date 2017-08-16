Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems for Submarines Market (2017-2026) - Increasing Need for Safe & Secure Underwater Military Operations

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems for Submarines Market- Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026 (Focus on AIP Types and Fit)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Based on the on-going developments in the field of different AIP technologies, the total market size of AIP systems for submarines was valued at $174.1 million in 2016. The market of AIP systems is expected to show robust growth due to increasing need for safe and secure underwater military operations and demand for submarine modernization plans by the naval forces.

There are mainly four AIP systems that have been developed namely: closed cycle diesel engine (CCD), autonomous submarine energy module (MESMA), stirling engine and fuel cells. Out of all the AIP systems, stirling engine and fuel cell AIP modules are the most prominent systems that have been used in 2016 and is estimated to witness the higher demand during the forecast period 2017-2026. The fuel cell module market for AIP systems is estimated to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

The AIP systems can be installed in submarines by two ways namely, line fit and retro fit. Retro fitting an AIP system into an old conventional submarine is a complex task as compared to equipping AIP systems into the submarine during its construction. Therefore, line fit AIP systems into submarines is expected to have the highest demand as compared to retro fit during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest market during the forecast period (2017-2026), followed by Europe and Middle-East. The increase in the demand for AIP systems in Asia-Pacific is due to the adoption of military modernization by various naval forces and the need for underwater security. Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea are some of the prominent nations for the development of AIP systems. Moreover, China holds the largest fleet of AIP equipped submarines, globally.



Companies Mentioned



China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

DCNS

General Dynamics

Kongsberg Gruppen

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Navantia

SAAB

Siemens

United Shipbuilding Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Scope & Methodology



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Industry Analysis



5 Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems Market, 2017-2026



6 Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems Market by Type



7 Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems Market by Fit



8 Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems Market By Geography



9 Company Profiles



10 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4bfq6g/global

