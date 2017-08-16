According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the hybrid seeds market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170816005796/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the hybrid seeds market in India from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Hybrid Seeds Market in India 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

India was among the top producers of certain crops such as rice, wheat, and cotton. This offers significant growth potential for the hybrid seeds market in India during the forecast period. Increased government support is a major driver that encourages farmers to adopt high-yield varieties of seeds. For instance, in 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) insurance policy was launched by the government to offer financial support to farmers to cover their losses.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's food and beverageresearch analysts categorize the hybrid seeds market in India into the following segments by crop type. They are:

BT cotton

Maize

Fruits and vegetables

Rice

Pearl millet

Sunflower

Sorghum

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three revenue-generating crop type segments of the hybrid seeds market in India are discussed below:

BT cotton

BT cotton is a genetically modified organism (GMO) cotton variety. It is resistant to bollworms. The strains of bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis produce different BT toxins that are harmful to the insects, and the gene coding in BT toxins produces a natural insecticide in the tissues. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat are the main cotton-producing states in India.

According to Safarkhan Valiyaveettil Bijili, a lead food service research analyst from Technavio, "India and China are the only two countries where hybrid cotton is being cultivated on a large scale compared to other cotton-producing countries such as the US, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Argentina, Australia, and Egypt. In India, hybrid cotton seeds are developed by the conventional methods. Development of conventional hybrid cotton involves three steps. The conventional method starts with the identification and growing of male and female parents."

Maize

The growth of the hybrid maize seeds market in India is directly related to the expanding demand from the poultry and industrial sectors. The increasing demand for and high yields of hybrid maize seeds influence farmers to shift to maize cultivation from other crops.

"Chickens can digest maize easily; maize is also low in fiber. The nutrient content of maize depends on the variety. Hybrid maize can be consumed by both humans and animals. It is also widely used in the corn starch industry and for corn oil production. Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh are the key hybrid maize-producing states in India," adds Safarkhan.

Fruits and vegetables

Vegetable crops have a special significance in agriculture because of their short season and acceptance among Indians as an essential component of the human diet. The growth in the country's population coupled with an increasing focus on following a better diet can increase the market in India for hybrid vegetable seeds during the forecast period.

The diversity in the climate in India also ensures the availability of different varieties of fruits. For instance, in India, around 1,000 varieties of mango are grown. India produced around 86 million metric tons of fruits during 2014-2015. Mangoes, bananas, pomegranates, and grapes accounted for the larger portion of fruits exports in 2015. Some of the hybrid varieties of mango available in India are Amrapalli, Mallika, Sindhu, Manjeera, PKM 1, Jawahar, and PKM 2.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bayer CropScience

Mahyco

Nuziveedu Seeds

Rasi Seeds

Browse Related Reports:

Foodservice Disposables Market in the US 2017-2021

Baby Car Seat Market in Turkey 2017-2021

Global Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170816005796/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com