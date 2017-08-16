Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Digital Advertising Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the marketing industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of digital advertising services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The low entry barriers for the digital advertising services market has resulted in a highly competitive and fragmented market landscape," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Suppliers are increasingly investing in technology to meet the growing demand for personalization in advertising campaigns," added Angad.

Key Report Features Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

SpendEdge analysts have estimated the digital advertising services market to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% due to its cost-effectiveness, and higher adoption of smartphones and mobile internet penetration rates.

Buyers need to obtain the right blend of traditional and non-traditional services to achieve maximum return on investment in the category spend.

It is imperative of buyers to identify and train the right kind of personnel in the required area of expertise to avoid miscommunication and mismatch of services expected.

Digital Advertising Services Pricing Trends

SpendEdge analysts identify the commission-based and monthly retainer-based pricing to be the most preferred pricing models. The monthly retainer-based pricing model is safe, predictable, can be linked to bonus pricing components, and suitable for urgent consulting requirements. Similarly, the commission-based model is suitable for small and mid-sized organizations since it aids them in determining the capability of the service providers.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

