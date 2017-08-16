$50+ Billion Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market 2017 - Global forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market by Component (Solution (Software (Controller, and Application Software), Physical Appliances), and Service), End-User, and Region - Global forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market is expected to grow from USD 3.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 54.41 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 71.4%.



The main driving factors for the Software Defined Networking Market are the increasing evolution and demand in mobility, the increased network complexity and varied traffic pattern, and the surge in demand for cloud service, data center consolidation, and server virtualization.



The SDN and NFV is gaining prominence due to the growing technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. SDN is a ground-breaking networking architecture, which is poised to entirely revolutionize the existing networking and data center infrastructure. The SDN architectural framework is set to redefine the networking infrastructure to meet the growing number of network users consuming a high bandwidth. With a decoupled control plane that can be complimented with various Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software tools, a lucid improvisation to the traditionally distributed control plane is feasible, enabling an intelligent and efficient network.



The controllers provide a centralized interface to manage the complete network, whereas the application software enables the service providers to perform various functions, such as Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), Network Address Translation (NAT), load balancing, and security, at the service edge itself. It acts as a bridge between the physical infrastructure and software solutions.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Evolution and Demand in Mobility

Increased Network Complexity and Varied Traffic Pattern

Surge in Demand for Cloud Services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization

Restraints



Security Concerns

Opportunities



Higher Involvement of Value-Added Resellers (VARS) and SDN Infrastructure Vendors

Increased Adoption of Private Cloud

Technological Advancements

Innovative Service Offering From Telecom Operators

Challenges



Governance and Security Standards

Lack of Knowledge Among the End-Users and Enterprises

Difficulty in Balancing Between SDN and Traditional Technology

Industry Trends



SDN and NFV Use Cases

Enterprise, Data Centers, and Generic Use Cases

Service Provider-Centric Use Cases

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

5 Software Defined Networking Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Software Defined Networking Market Analysis, By Component



7 Software Defined Networking Market Analysis, By End-User



8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



Big Switch Networks, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Pica8, Inc.

Pluribus Networks Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbjccx/softwaredefined

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716