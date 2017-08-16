$50+ Billion Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market 2017 - Global forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market by Component (Solution (Software (Controller, and Application Software), Physical Appliances), and Service), End-User, and Region - Global forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market is expected to grow from USD 3.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 54.41 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 71.4%.
The main driving factors for the Software Defined Networking Market are the increasing evolution and demand in mobility, the increased network complexity and varied traffic pattern, and the surge in demand for cloud service, data center consolidation, and server virtualization.
The SDN and NFV is gaining prominence due to the growing technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. SDN is a ground-breaking networking architecture, which is poised to entirely revolutionize the existing networking and data center infrastructure. The SDN architectural framework is set to redefine the networking infrastructure to meet the growing number of network users consuming a high bandwidth. With a decoupled control plane that can be complimented with various Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software tools, a lucid improvisation to the traditionally distributed control plane is feasible, enabling an intelligent and efficient network.
The controllers provide a centralized interface to manage the complete network, whereas the application software enables the service providers to perform various functions, such as Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), Network Address Translation (NAT), load balancing, and security, at the service edge itself. It acts as a bridge between the physical infrastructure and software solutions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Evolution and Demand in Mobility
- Increased Network Complexity and Varied Traffic Pattern
- Surge in Demand for Cloud Services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization
Restraints
- Security Concerns
Opportunities
- Higher Involvement of Value-Added Resellers (VARS) and SDN Infrastructure Vendors
- Increased Adoption of Private Cloud
- Technological Advancements
- Innovative Service Offering From Telecom Operators
Challenges
- Governance and Security Standards
- Lack of Knowledge Among the End-Users and Enterprises
- Difficulty in Balancing Between SDN and Traditional Technology
Industry Trends
- SDN and NFV Use Cases
- Enterprise, Data Centers, and Generic Use Cases
- Service Provider-Centric Use Cases
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Software Defined Networking Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Software Defined Networking Market Analysis, By Component
7 Software Defined Networking Market Analysis, By End-User
8 Geographic Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- Big Switch Networks, Inc.
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Pica8, Inc.
- Pluribus Networks Inc.
