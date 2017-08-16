Gainesville, Jefferson, and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2017) - There's a new homebuilder in town. EMC Homes, a privately-owned homebuilder in metro Atlanta, is opening their doors and formally announcing their entry into one of the hottest new home markets in the southeast.

Led by the partnership of Donovan Haag, Clay Ortiz and James McIntyre - additionally supported by prominent industry leaders - the company plans to focus on building small to mid-sized homes at affordable prices throughout the Northeast Metro of Atlanta with an emphasis in Gwinnett County.

"We're excited about the announcement of EMC Homes and our entry into the Atlanta market," says Haag, Managing Member of EMC Homes. "The first-time buyer demographic is an underserved buyer here. We plan to capitalize on that by offering a great product at a great price while providing personal one-on-one service to each homeowner."

EMC Homes may be a new company, but they're not new to the world of homebuilding. "Our group has more than 40 years of experience in this industry, so we're confident that we can provide a great homebuying experience for Atlanta homebuyers," said Ortiz. "We're thrilled about the opportunity ahead of us."

EMC Homes will be building in at least ten communities so there is a location & home to match everyone's needs. All communities feature well-crafted homes in a variety of floorplans. Check out the company's beautiful homes in person, or visit emchomesga.com.

Contact:

Peggy Slappey Properties

770-271-5555

donovan@emchomesga.com