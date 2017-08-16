According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the pumps market in Chinais expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170816005477/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the pump market in China from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Pumps Market in China 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering tools research, "China is the largest market for pumps across the world. One of the major drivers of market growth is infrastructural development. The Chinese government is focusing on improving the country's infrastructure to attract foreign investment and manufacturing industries, which is expected to strengthen the country's production output."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the pumps market in China into three major product segments. They are:

Centrifugal pumps

Specialty pumps

Positive displacement pumps

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Centrifugal pumps

Centrifugal pumps find application in industries such as water and wastewater, oil and gas, chemical, and food and beverage. The presence of massive overcapacity in the manufacturing sector has lowered companies' profit margins. State-owned firms operate at roughly 65% of their overall operational capacities, and only growth in demand can solve this issue. The slump in the real estate market and slow growth of the manufacturing sector will negatively affect the pump market. It is predicted that the growth of the centrifugal pump market in China would slow down during 2015-2017, post which the market will grow.

Specialty pumps

Specialty pumps are high-performance pumps designed as per specific requirements. These include drum packages, flap valve pumps, powder transfer pumps, high-pressure pumps, sanitary transfer pumps, centrifugal dewatering pumps, and fuel pumps. The demand for specialty pumps will increase with the rise in investments in the mining, chemical, and water and wastewater industries.

The slurry pump, for instance, is a rugged and heavy-duty pump made for aggressive or abrasive slurry solutions with varying particle sizes. The inside of the pump casing and the impeller is lined with rubber. After a few uses, the rubber is susceptible to being worn away; however, the elasticity of the material enables it to bounce the hard-mineral particles off its surface, thereby reducing what would otherwise have resulted in severe erosion. These pumps are used in applications where abrasive slurries need to be pumped, particularly in the mining industry. These pumps require a higher net positive suction head (NPCH) than regular centrifugal pumps.

Positive displacement pumps

A positive displacement pump is one that traps a fixed amount of liquid and then forces that liquid into a discharge pipe. The pump is named as positive displacement pump because of the constant volume of liquid being processed in each cycle and not being affected by the pressure at which it operates.

The use of positive displacement pumps is rising globally owing to its increasing application among end-users, such as the water, oil, chemical, and food and beverage industries. This rise is mainly due to the ability of positive displacement pumps to operate effectively under diverse conditions, including high viscosity operations, high-pressure operations, and differential flow pressure operations.

"The pump market has been influenced by rapid industrialization and urbanization trends, which have led to a rise in demand for water and other related utilities. The development of city infrastructure and the rising use of pumps in buildings are other factors which are projected to fuel the market during the forecast period," says Anju.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

FengQiu Group

SHIMGE Pump Industry Group

Shanghai East Pump Group

Grundfos

Kaiquan Group

Browse Related Reports:

Power Tools Market in the US 2017-2021

Global Cleanroom Apparel Market 2017-2021

Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170816005477/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com