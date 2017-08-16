

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $3.1 billion, or $0.61 per share. This was lower than $3.2 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $12.1 billion. This was down from $12.6 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.1 Bln. vs. $3.2 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $12.1 Bln vs. $12.6 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 to $0.61



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX