Technavio's latest market research report on the rimless toilet market in the UKprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Anju Ajaykumara lead analyst at Technavio for construction research, "Rimless toilets are a relatively innovation in the sanitary ware market. These products are designed primarily to improve hygiene and save water, especially in places where the toilet-use frequency is higher, and water conservation is essential while maintaining hygiene within the acceptable standards. The market is likely to witness strong demand from the commercial or non-residential segment such as malls and offices."

The top three emerging market trends driving the rimless toilet market in the UK according to Technavio research analysts are:

High-tech toilets gaining popularity

High-tech toilets are technology-enabled toilets. These high-tech or smart toilets have a wide range of features and signal a paradigm shift in the way bathrooms are perceived. Smart toilets were pioneered in Japan, where the market penetration is high. The use of smart toilets is increasing in the US and Europe. These toilets are replete with self-indulgent features, such as built-in bidets, heated seats, and lids that are raised automatically. These toilets can be connected to the smartphones as well.

Smart toilets can be intimidating for first-time users, as they offer features such as motion sensors, bidets, along with dual-flushing systems and various temperature settings, which can dazzle even the most proficient user of modern technology. But, once an individual gets acquainted with them, using the features becomes easier.

Growth in water saving technologies

The rise in global population has substantially increased the demand for water, which is leading to the depletion of the critical water resources. The flushing systems of toilets account for one-third of a building's total water consumption. Various technologies have been introduced to tackle the problem of water wastage by reducing the water consumption, especially in toilets.

The two popular technologies that are available for use in residential and commercial buildings are gravity flow toilets and pressure-assisted toilets. Pressure-assisted toilets use pressurized air inside the tank to provide an additional force for rinsing. Gravity flow toilets have a vertical rim-free bowl design, which accelerates the water as it moves toward the bottom of the bowl. Pressure-assisted toilets, although more efficient, are noisier and more expensive than gravity flow toilets. Over time, various vendors in the global toilet market have produced innovative products that focus on saving water.

Growth of ultra-modern bathroom concepts

Rimless toilets, along with shower and other bathroom essentials, are increasingly used in ultra-modern bathroom concepts. The bathroom concept is an architectural design customized to suit individual preferences. For some, a bathroom is a place to take a momentary break from the commotion and stress of modern life. Although the basic purpose of a bathroom remains the same, its use has widened to adapt to ever-evolving modern lifestyles.

"One of the key requirements for the luxury bathroom concept is hygiene and cleanliness. Rimless toilets are the perfect WCs that are not only hygienic but also require less cleaning. Apart from this, the toilets provide an aesthetic look to the environment by complimenting the overall décor of the bathroom," says Anju.

