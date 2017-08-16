Antibody Target, Technology & Pipeline Database 2017

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Antibody Target, Technology & Pipeline Database: 1-Year Subscription" newsletter has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Subscription to this proprietary Antibody Database provides online access to information about more than 3,400 project entries for therapeutic antibodies on the market and in research & development.

Pre-established and free search functions allow to identify antibodies according to their:

- Technology (e.g. bispecifics, T-cell redirecting antibodies, antibody-drug conjugate, Fc-engineering, antibody format)

- Target (e.g. VEGF, immuen checkpoint modulators)

- Pipelines (selected by target, therapeutic area, company, technology)

- Sales (for marketed antibodies)

- R&D Phase (clinical phases, market, preclinical)

- Territory (countrywise)

- Therapeutic Area (e.g. infectious, oncology, gastrointestinal)

- Drug Code/Name (for individual molecules)

Each project is specified for its Target, Therapeutic Area and R&D Phase. Use of the R&D database of therapeutic antibodies is intuitive. Data sets of interest can be printed and exported as reports in Excel or Word format. Projects are being updated continuously. The R&D history of each project with online references of information sources can be viewed and printed.

Sales figures of major therapeutic antibodies on the market are provided. An advanced search function allows to combine search parameters. A scroll down menu for predefined targets and technologies conveniently selects projects of interest. By clicking on column heads of the project list, projects can be arranged in ascending or descending alphabetical or numerical order, e.g. for phase or company name.

Special Focus of the Database:

- T-cell Redirecting Antibodies

- Immune Checkpoint Modulating Antibodies

- Antibody-Drug Conjugates

- Bispecific Antibodies

- Oligo- and Polyclonal Antibodies

- Biosimilar Antibodies

Benefits from the Antibody Pipeline Database:

- Intuitive use

- Continuously updated (input from e.g. press releases, scientific meetings, company presentations)

- Designed for structured searches

- Focused on targets, technologies, therapeutic areas and R&D phases

- Ideal for competitor analysis (companies, targets, technologies, R&D phase)

- Cost-effective and rapid solution for benchmarking

- Identification of licensing candidates

Project listing in a tabular format:

- Drug Codes

- Target

- Class of Compound

- Company

- Territory

- Therapeutic Area

- Indication

- R&D Phase

Therapeutic Areas:

- Cardiovascular & blood

- Dermatology

- Gastrointestinal

- Genitourinary, renal & gynecology

- Infectious & toxicology

- Metabolism & endocrine

- Neurology & psychiatry

- Oncology

- Ophthalmology & otorhinolaryngology

- Orthopedics, dental, anesthesia & surgery

- Pulmonary & respiratory

- Rheumatoid & autoimmune

Predefined Technologies of the Scroll-Down Menu - examples:

- T-Cell Redirecting Antibodies

- Antibody-Drug Conjugates per Payload (e.g. Auristatin, PBD)

- Bispecific Antibodies

- Oligo- and Polyclonal Antibodies

- In vitro generated Antibodies (phage display)

- Fab Antibodies

- Fc-Fusion Proteins

- Agonist Antibodies

- Transgenic Mouse Antibodies (e.g. XenoMouse, VelocImmune Mouse, KM Mouse)

- Human Cell-Derived Antibodies

Predefined Targets of the Scroll Down Menu - examples:

- Amyloid & Tau

- Antibody Sales in 2015

- Biosimilar Antibodies

- BCMA

- CD19

- CD20

- CD22

- CD30

- CD33

- CD37

- CD38

- CD40/-L

- CD123

- CEA

- CGRP

- EGF-R

- EpCAM

- FGF/-R

- GM-CSF

- Her2

- Interleukin-1/R

- Interleukin-6/R

- Interleukin-23 & 12/23

- Interleukin-4/-13

- Interleukin-17

- LAG-3

- Mesothelin

- OX40/-L

- PCSK9

- PSMA

- TIM-3

- TNF

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kj2rhw/antibody_target

