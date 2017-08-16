

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) reported earnings for second quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $138.87 million, or $0.48 per share. This was down from $204.66 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $2.76 billion. This was down from $2.89 billion last year.



L Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $138.87 Mln. vs. $204.66 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -31.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.30 Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX