DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Biologics Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2025) (Focus on Pipeline Analysis, Product Type, Therapeutic Application, Country Analysis, and Market Dynamics)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

he research study comprises of extensive analysis of various factors effecting the global biologics market. The entire market has been estimated and validated through three different approaches namely, by product, by therapeutic areas and by geographical destination. In terms of product, the market has been categorized into monoclonal antibody (mAbs), hormones, growth factors, fusion proteins, cytokines, therapeutic enzymes, vaccines, blood factors, and anticoagulants. The mAbs are the dominating other types in terms of sales and therapeutic enzymes is the highest growing type.

Introduction of targeted therapies coupled with rising adoption of patient centric personalized medicine is expected to fuel the demand for biologics drugs in the future. Moreover, ever-increasing understanding of the cell physiology and stress, as well as the factors involved in protein production and heterologous gene expression have empowered the use of different living factories in the development of novel therapeutic biologic drugs.

The global biologics market generated a revenue of $238.8 million in 2016. This gain will largely be driven by robust growth in the emerging markets and increasing adoption of monoclonal antibodies (MABs) and human insulin for the treatment of patients. In addition, governments in some markets (including the U.S. and Europe) have introduced biosimilar pathways as a measure to further the competition in this area.



In 2016, mAbs maintained their ranking as the highest selling class of biologics, with their U.S. sales reaching ~$37.6 billion, an 18.3% growth over their 2015 sales, vaulting Roche, with 11 monoclonal in the market, into the top spot among companies with biologic products. The growth of the mAbs sector was driven by a high growth in the sales of both mAbs for oncology and anti-inflammatory disorders.



The report provides in-depth SWOT analysis of different key players of the market, supported by extensive financial summary of each.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Report Scope and Methodology

2. Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Market Drivers

2.2.2. Market Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

3. Global Biologics Market by Therapeutics

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Trend Analysis

3.3. Oncology

3.4. Cardiovascular

3.5. Immunological Diseases

3.6. Infectious Diseases

3.7. Metabolic Diseases

4. Global Biologics Market by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market Trend Analysis

4.3. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

4.4. Hormones

4.5. Growth Factors

4.6. Fusion Proteins

4.7. Cytokines

4.8. Therapeutic Enzymes

4.9. Blood Factors and Anticoagulants

4.10. Vaccines

5. Global Biologics Market by Geography

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Developments and Strategies

6.2. Regulatory Body Clearance

6.3. New Product Launches and Developments

6.4. Merger & Acquisitions

6.5. Agreements, Joint Ventures and Partnerships

6.6. Business Expansion

6.7. Others

6.8. Patent Landscape

7. Company Profiles



AbbVie Inc.

Allergan Plc

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Biocon Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & CO., Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g5dzv9/global_biologics





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716