VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: PKT)(OTCQX: PKTEF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed JoAnne Odette, CPA, CA, CPA (Illinois), to the office of Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Nigel Kirkwood. Mr. Kirkwood has resigned his office with Parkit to pursue another opportunity. Both Mr. Kirkwood's resignation and Ms. Odette's appointment are effective August 16th, 2017.

Ms. Odette has worked closely with Mr. Kirkwood and Parkit's management team over the last 14 months, facilitating a smooth transition of operations, management and financial reporting following the termination of the former management team in 2016.

Bryan Wallner, Parkit's Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are grateful to Nigel for his leadership and contribution that he has made since stepping in as CFO under challenging circumstances, and wish him continued success as he embarks on his new role. We are fortunate to have JoAnne to replace him and we are confident that her appointment will lead to a seamless transition."

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across North America. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

