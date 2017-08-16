DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Apto, the leading web-based software for commercial real estate brokers, has been ranked #401 by Inc. magazine on its list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. In the 36th annual Inc. 500 list released this week, Apto also ranked as the 7th fastest-growing company in Denver and the 30th fastest-growing software company in the United States.

"We're excited and honored to be named to the Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row. It's a testament to the value of our product and our continued emphasis on innovation in commercial real estate technology," said CEO Tanner McGraw.

Apto has experienced phenomenal growth in both revenue and employee headcount over the last 12 months. It was recognized this summer as one of Colorado's Top 50 Companies to Watch and placed second in its category on the Denver Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies rankings. It also significantly enhanced its product offerings in recent months with the release of Apto Prospect & Nurture, Apto Commissions and Apto Mobile.

Complete results of the Inc. 500|5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. "The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

