DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "R&D and Business Tracker for TCR & CAR T-Cells and NK Cells" newsletter has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This information service about TCR & CAR engineered T-cells and NK cells delivers 12 monthly update reports in pdf format by e-mail straight to your desk and provides online access to the auhtor's R&D database for the subject field of the service during the one-year subscription period. Credentials to access the online database will be sent by e-mail within 24 hours after purchase.
This product consists of:
- 12 monthly update reports in pdf format delivered by e-mail; and
- Online access to engineered T-Cell and NK Cell R&D database during the 1-year subscription period.
The monthly update report about TCR & CAR engineered T-cells and NK cells contains:
R&D and Technology Tracker
- Pipeline changes
- Regulatory news
- Technology validations
- Manufacturing news
Business Tracker for:
- Company updates
- Collaboration
- Licensing
- Merger & acquisitions
- Financing
Clinical Trial Tracker
Scientific Publication Tracker
Featured Cell Therapy Profile
Featured Company Profile
Featured Target or Technology Pipeline
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zpx8f4/randd_and
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716