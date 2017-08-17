sprite-preloader
R&D and Business Tracker for TCR & CAR T-Cells and NK Cells

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "R&D and Business Tracker for TCR & CAR T-Cells and NK Cells" newsletter has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This information service about TCR & CAR engineered T-cells and NK cells delivers 12 monthly update reports in pdf format by e-mail straight to your desk and provides online access to the auhtor's R&D database for the subject field of the service during the one-year subscription period. Credentials to access the online database will be sent by e-mail within 24 hours after purchase.

This product consists of:

- 12 monthly update reports in pdf format delivered by e-mail; and

- Online access to engineered T-Cell and NK Cell R&D database during the 1-year subscription period.

The monthly update report about TCR & CAR engineered T-cells and NK cells contains:

R&D and Technology Tracker

- Pipeline changes

- Regulatory news

- Technology validations

- Manufacturing news

Business Tracker for:

- Company updates

- Collaboration

- Licensing

- Merger & acquisitions

- Financing

Clinical Trial Tracker

Scientific Publication Tracker

Featured Cell Therapy Profile

Featured Company Profile

Featured Target or Technology Pipeline

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zpx8f4/randd_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire