PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17% by 2021: Key Vendors are Hiperbaric, Avure Technologies, Multivac Kobe Steel & Bao Tou KeFA

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 17.15% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for clean label products. There has been an increase in health concerns and awareness about health among consumers worldwide. This will increase the usage of clean label products. Clean label refers to products that are free from artificial ingredients and allergens. Clean label products are of different types such as those that claim to be organic and free from hormones, glutens, and antibiotics.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the focus on increasing shelf life of natural products and improving nutritional value. Shelf life is the time period for which food can be kept before consumption. Over the years, various methods have been used to improve the shelf life of food materials, and HPP has emerged as one of the efficient methods. The increase in shelf life will help manufacturers to keep the products for sale on the shelves for a longer time, thereby reducing wastage of products.

Key vendors

  • Hiperbaric,
  • Avure Technologies,
  • Multivac
  • Kobe Steel,
  • Bao Tou KeFA High Pressure Technology

Other prominent vendors

  • American Pasteurization Company
  • EPSI
  • EXDIN Solutions
  • FresherTech
  • Harwood Engineering
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Vessel Orientation

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Key Emerging Countries

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4k4ts/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire