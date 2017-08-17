Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17% by 2021: Key Vendors are Hiperbaric, Avure Technologies, Multivac Kobe Steel & Bao Tou KeFA

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 17.15% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for clean label products. There has been an increase in health concerns and awareness about health among consumers worldwide. This will increase the usage of clean label products. Clean label refers to products that are free from artificial ingredients and allergens. Clean label products are of different types such as those that claim to be organic and free from hormones, glutens, and antibiotics.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the focus on increasing shelf life of natural products and improving nutritional value. Shelf life is the time period for which food can be kept before consumption. Over the years, various methods have been used to improve the shelf life of food materials, and HPP has emerged as one of the efficient methods. The increase in shelf life will help manufacturers to keep the products for sale on the shelves for a longer time, thereby reducing wastage of products.
Key vendors
- Hiperbaric,
- Avure Technologies,
- Multivac
- Kobe Steel,
- Bao Tou KeFA High Pressure Technology
Other prominent vendors
- American Pasteurization Company
- EPSI
- EXDIN Solutions
- FresherTech
- Harwood Engineering
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Vessel Orientation
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Key Emerging Countries
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4k4ts/global
