Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17% by 2021: Key Vendors are Hiperbaric, Avure Technologies, Multivac Kobe Steel & Bao Tou KeFA

The "Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 17.15% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for clean label products. There has been an increase in health concerns and awareness about health among consumers worldwide. This will increase the usage of clean label products. Clean label refers to products that are free from artificial ingredients and allergens. Clean label products are of different types such as those that claim to be organic and free from hormones, glutens, and antibiotics.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the focus on increasing shelf life of natural products and improving nutritional value. Shelf life is the time period for which food can be kept before consumption. Over the years, various methods have been used to improve the shelf life of food materials, and HPP has emerged as one of the efficient methods. The increase in shelf life will help manufacturers to keep the products for sale on the shelves for a longer time, thereby reducing wastage of products.



Key vendors

Hiperbaric,

Avure Technologies,

Multivac

Kobe Steel ,

, Bao Tou KeFA High Pressure Technology

Other prominent vendors

American Pasteurization Company

EPSI

EXDIN Solutions

FresherTech

Harwood Engineering

Others



