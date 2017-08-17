

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release unemployment figures for July, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.6 percent, with the addition of 20,000 jobs following the gain of 14,000 in June. The participation rate is called steady at 65.0 percent.



New Zealand will see Q2 numbers for producer prices and August results for the consumer confidence index from ANZ.



Producer price outputs were up 1.4 percent on quarter in Q1, while inputs added 0.8 percent. The consumer confidence index in July sank 1.9 percent on month to a score of 125.4.



Japan will provide July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 17.1 percent on year after advancing 15.5 percent in June. Exports are called higher by 13.2 percent after rising 9.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 327.1 billion yen, down from 439.8 billion yen a month earlier.



The Philippines will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 1.1 percent on quarter and 6.4 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see unemployment figures for July; in June, the jobless rate came in at 3.1 percent.



Singapore will release July data for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were worth 36.43 billion SGD and exports were at 42.42 billion SGD for a trade surplus of 5.99 billion SGD.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia are closed on Thursday for Independence Day, and will re-open on Friday.



