Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'EPC and EPCM Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of EPC and EPCM services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The supply market is highly competitive, and this has resulted in global EPC and EPCM players partnering with regional players to mitigate competition," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Suppliers are using advanced technology platforms such as BIM tools and 3D modeling to provide value-based offerings and reduce costs for buyers," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

Substantial investments made by developing economies, especially China and India, towards infrastructure development, and industrial and building construction is expected to drive the demand for EPC and EPCM services.

Practicing early contractor involvement to screen suppliers based on qualifications, experience, and financial strength will ensure the maximum ROI for the buyers.

Buyers need to clearly define the scope of a project and create a deep understanding of the project in the supplier on all project elements, right from structural designing to quality and resource planning.

EPC and EPCM Pricing Trends

The cost-plus pricing model is currently the most preferred among buyers due to its flexible and transparent nature. However, this model requires the involvement of category managers to control cost overruns. SpendEdge analysts expect this to lead to the growing adoption of the GMP pricing model, which provides cost-effective services within a defined scope of the project within the buyer's target price.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

