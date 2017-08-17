Global Additive Orthopedics Markets for 3D-Printed Medical Implants 2017-2027

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In the past decade, the orthopedic implant industry has been quietly revolutionized through the use of additive manufacturing. Today, the penetration rate of additive production of standard-sized implants is expanding rapidly. In the future the researcher believes the majority of implants will be produced additively, creating a new revenue stream for printers and materials as well as new opportunities in the healthcare business itself.

This AM expansion is impacting the entire implant sector including spinal, hip, knee, and other types of implants. And successful case studies of additively made implants have further fueled the role of 3D printing in true patient-specific devices. This SmarTech report is the only worldwide market analysis specific to additive orthopedics.

This study provides:

Complete coverage of the worldwide additive orthopedic implants market including craniomaxillofacial, hip, knee, shoulder, ankle, thoracic/spine, and custom implants in both metal and non-metal materials

A comprehensive analysis of the developments in the materials used for additively produced orthopedic implants. This includes a discussion of biodegradable and lightweight reinforced polymers

A detailed ten-year market forecast of opportunities in AM hardware and material sales for printed orthopedic implants and devices, including breakouts by technology, material group, and implant type. These forecasts are provided in both volume and value terms

Analysis and ten-year projections of secondary opportunities for additive orthopedics including specialty print services and software

Profiles of the marketing and business development activities at the market leaders in the additive implant space as well as the most innovative companies in the field

As we see it, additive manufacturing represents the only true path to economic viability and production feasibility for implants designed and shaped to a specific patient with unique trauma, degenerative disease, or birth defects. Indeed, additive manufacturing will be a key piece of the holy grail of orthopedic (and other medical) care, in which physical solutions are tailored to the exact needs of an individual patient.



This study identifies where the money will be made and lost as these trends play out. It will be vital reading not only for executives in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing space, but also for marketing and product managers at companies in the medical materials, medical device and healthcare industries.



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter One: Trailing Twelve-Month Review of Additive Orthopedics

1.1 Understanding the Additive Manufacturing Value Proposition in Medical Treatment

1.1.1 Patient Specific Use Cases and Industry Standard Use Cases

1.1.2 Software, Machine, and Material Interrelationships

1.1.3 Challenges for Additive Production in Orthopedic Implants and Devices

1.1.4 Next-Generation Techniques in Additive Manufacture of Orthopedic Implants for Even Greater Value

1.2 Relevant Global Orthopedic Care Trends

1.2.1 Sizing Medical 3D Printing Opportunities as a Whole

1.3 Segmentation of the Additive Orthopedics Market by Material

1.3.1 Metal Implants and Devicesa Market Mainstay

1.3.2 Polymer Implantsa Potential Competitor

1.3.3 Hybrid and Biodegradablesa Future Challenger

1.4 Market Growth and Trends 2015 to 2017 and Beyond

1.4.1 Trailing 18-Month Market Activity in Additive Orthopedic Implants

1.4.2 Specialty Service Provider Opportunities in Additive Orthopedics

1.4.3 Disruptive Potential for Printable Orthopedic Implants Within the Clinic Environment

1.5 Summary of Market Forecasts and Future Outlook



Chapter Two: Driving Applications in Additive Orthopedics and Related Print Technologies

2.1 Review of AM Hardware and Processes for Producing Implants

2.1.1 Considerations for Use of Metal Powder Bed Fusion in Production of Additive Implants

2.2 Craniomaxillofacial Implants and Meshes

2.2.1 Meshes and Plates for Cranioplasty

2.2.2 Facial Reconstructions

2.3 Hip Related Implants

2.3.1 Additive Manufacturing of Femoral Stems

2.4 Spinal Implants

2.5 Knee Related Implants and Devices

2.6 Extremity and Specialty ImplantsAnkle, Shoulder, Foot and More

2.6.1 Other Near-Term Application AreasFracture Plates and Scaffolds



Chapter Three: Analysis of Key Players in Additive Orthopedic Markets

3.1 Machine Manufacturers Supporting Additive Orthopedics

3.1.1 3D Systems

3.1.2 EOS

3.1.3 Renishaw

3.1.4 Concept Laser

3.1.5 Arcam

3.2 Leading and Innovative Producers of Printed Implants

3.2.1 Stryker

3.2.2 K2M

3.2.3 Zimmer Biomet

3.2.4 4WEB Medical

3.2.5 Additive Orthopedics

3.2.6 Xilloc

3.2.7 Lima Corporate

3.3 Notable Software Providers and other Influencers

3.3.1 Materialise

3.3.2 BodyCAD

3.3.3 Autodesk



Chapter Four: Ten-Year Forecasts for Printed Implants and Related Opportunities

4.1 Forecast Methodology

4.2 Contextual Market Data for Orthopedic Applications in the Broader Medical 3D Printing Market

4.3 Ten-Year Additive Manufacturing Hardware Forecasts in Additive Orthopedics

4.4 Ten-Year Additive Manufacturing Material Forecasts in Additive Orthopedics

4.5 Forecasting Other Opportunities in Additive Orthopedics - Print Services and Software



