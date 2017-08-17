R&D Drug Pipeline Online Database Subscription

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "R&D Drug Pipeline Database" newsletter has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

R&D Drug Pipeline Database: 1-Year Subscription

Subscription to this proprietary R&D Drug Pipeline Database provides 24/7 online access to information about more than 21,000 project entries (files) for therapeutic drugs on the market and on investigational drug candidates in research & development.

Pre-established and free search functions allow to identify molecules according to their:

Product category (NCE, antibodies, proteins, DNA, RNA, cells, vaccines, peptides)

Technology (e.g. antibody-drug conjugate, bispecific antibody)

Target (e.g. Her2, Amyloid beta, TNF, PD-1/PD-L1)

Pipelines (selected by target, therapeutic area, company, technology)

Sales (for marketed antibodies, peptides and proteins)

R&D Phase (clinical phases, market, preclinical)

Territory (countrywise)

Therapeutic Area (e.g. infectious, oncology, gastrointestinal)

Drug Code/Name (for individual molecules)

Each project is specified for its Target, Therapeutic Area and R&D Phase. Use of the R&D Drug Pipeline Database is intuitive. Data sets of interest can be printed and exported as reports in Excel or Word format. Projects are being updated continuously. The R&D history of each project with online references of information sources can be viewed and printed. Sales figures of major therapeutic antibodies, proteins and peptides on the market are provided.



An advanced search function allows to combine search parameters. A scroll down menu for predefined targets and technologies conveniently selects projects of interest. By clicking on column heads of the project list, projects can be arranged in ascending or descending alphabetical or numerical order, e.g. for phase or company name.



Special Focus of the Database:

Antibodies

Proteins

Peptides

Vaccines

Purchase of the subscription provides a 1-year online access to the data of the R&D Drug Pipeline Database. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail within 24 hours after purchase.



Benefits from the R&D Drug Pipeline Database:

Intuitive use

24/7 online access

Designed for structured searches

Focused on targets, product categories and R&D phases

Ideal for competitor analysis (companies, targets, product categories)

Cost-effective and rapid solution for benchmarking

Identification of licensing candidates

Project listing in a tabular format:

Drug Codes

Target/Mechanism of Action

Class of Compound

Product Category

Company

Territory

Therapeutic Area

Indication

R&D Phase

Product Categories:

Antibody

Cell

DNA

Peptide

Protein

RNA

Small Molecule

Vaccine

Therapeutic Areas:

Cardiovascular, blood & acute care

Dermatology

Gastrointestinal

Genitourinary, gynecology & renal

Infectious & toxicology

Metabolism & endocrine

Neurology & psychiatry

Oncology

Ophthalmolgoy & otorhinolaryngology

Orthopedics, dental, anesthesia & surgery

Pulmonary & respiratory

Rheumatoid & autoimmune

Examples of Predefined Targets of the Scroll Down Menu:

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC)

Sales of Antibodies & Proteins 2015

CAR & TCR Engineered T-Cells and NK Cells

Adalimumab (Humira) Biosimilars

Her2 Antibodies

Amyloid beta-Targeted Antibodies

CD10-Targeted Immunotherapeutics

Immunocytokines

Bispecific Antibodies

Peptide Sales 2015

PD-1 & PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Zika Virus Vaccines

Coagulation Factors

Botulinum Neurotoxins

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccines & Therapeutics

G-CSF & GM-CSF

PTH-R Agonists

Cardiometabolic Peptides

Immune Checkpoint Modulators

Examples of Predefined Technologies of the Scroll Down Menu:

Transgenic XenoMouse Antibodies

T-Cell Redirecting Bispecific Antibodies

ADC - Pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)

Fc-Fusion Proteins

Oligo- and Polyclonal Antibodies

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k8lxs9/randd_drug





