VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: IDM)(OTCQB: IDMMF) ("IDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has formally received complete comments on the Red Mountain Underground Project (the "Project") Project Application and Environmental Impact Statement (the "Application/EIS") from the BC Environmental Assessment Office ("BC EAO") and Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency ("CEAA"). These comments represent the outcome of an initial 30 day screening review of the Application/EIS by provincial and federal agencies and First Nations. IDM is working through these comments and incorporating necessary edits to the Application/EIS to ensure concordance with the Application Information Requirements and EIS guidelines for the Project. This work will be completed in the coming days and the Application/EIS will be submitted in revised form to the BC EAO and CEAA shortly.

The Company appreciates the thorough and timely work of the BC EAO, CEAA and Nisga'a Nation representatives in reviewing the Application/ EIS.

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia, with a primary focus on the high grade underground Red Mountain Underground Gold Project which has entered the BC and Canadian environmental assessment processes. Further information can be found on the Company's website at www.IDMmining.com and on the Project's website at RedMountainProject.com.

