

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 45 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,245-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive after FOMC minutes showed no hurry to hike interest rates - although the latest chaos out of Washington dents sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index dipped 4.81 percent or 0.15 percent to finish at 3,246.45 after trading between 3,228.87 and 3,248.78. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 11.11 points or 0.59 percent to end at 1,898.39.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.55 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.36 percent, Bank of China dipped 0.25 percent, Vanke dropped 0.73 percent, Gemdale tumbled 1.59 percent, PetroChina slipped 0.38 percent and China Life retreated 0.80 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were up on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.



The Dow added 25.88 points or 0.12 percent to 22,024.87, while the NASDAQ gained 12.20 points or 0.19 percent to 6,345.11 and the S&P was up 3.50 points or 0.14 percent to 2,468.11.



Traders backed off thanks to political turmoil in Washington DC and the disintegration of the president's business advisory council. Trump is facing backlash for his handling of recent white nationalist violence, when he equivocated the actions of neo-Nazis with counter-protesters.



Earlier, the latest Fed minutes showed that the Federal Reserve remains on track to unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet at an 'upcoming' meeting. Policy makers also expect to raise their benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point one more time this year.



Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday, despite a big drop in U.S. oil inventories. Speculation that OPEC will fail to re-balance global oil markets continues to weigh on oil prices, as did a stronger U.S. dollar. WTI light sweet crude oil fell 70 cents to $46.86 a barrel.



