GAINERS



1. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)



Gained 8.16% to close Wednesday's (Aug.16) trading at $2.65.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- Filing of an investigational new drug application to initiate a phase 1 first-in-man clinical trial of XEN1101 for the treatment of epilepsy is expected in the fourth quarter of 2017. -- Filing of an investigational new drug application for XEN901 for the treatment of rare infantile epileptic encephalopathies and other forms of epilepsy is also slated for the fourth quarter of 2017.



2. Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)



Gained 7.44% to close Wednesday's trading at $6.50.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 10, 2017, the Company priced its underwritten public offering of 7.7 million shares of its common stock at a price of $6.50 per share. The offering was scheduled to close on Aug.16, 2017.



The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $50.1 million.



Near-term catalysts:



-- Additional data from phase II trial of Tipifarnib in HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinomas expected in the second half of 2017. -- Additional data from phase II trial of Tipifarnib in Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma anticipated in the second half of 2017. -- Data from phase II trials of Tipifarnib in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) expected in the first half of 2018.



3. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)



Gained 7.37% to close Wednesday's trading at $14.14.



News: The Company has appointed Hugh Cole as chief business officer and head of corporate development.



Cole recently served as chief business officer for ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, before which he was the former senior vice president, strategic planning and program management at Shire plc.



The Company made its debut on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on January 27, 2017, offering its shares at a price of $16.00 each.



Pipeline:



The Company's lead product candidate is JTX-2011 that is currently in a Phase 2 trial in patients with solid tumors in both monotherapy and combination settings, dubbed ICONIC.



Near-term catalyst:



-- Preliminary efficacy evaluation of the ICONIC trial is expected in the first half of 2018.



4. Endo International plc (ENDP)



Gained 6.88% to close Wednesday's trading at $8.70.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 8, 2017, the Company reported second-quarter 2017 financial results.



Adjusted income from continuing operations for the recent second quarter rose to $207 million or $0.93 per share from $192 million or $0.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were $876 million, a 5 percent decrease compared to second-quarter 2016 revenues of $921 million.



Looking ahead to full year 2017, the Company expects total revenues to be between $3.38 billion to $3.53 billion. The Company generated revenues of $4.01 billion in 2016.



The GAAP loss per share from continuing operations for 2017 is expected to be between $4.76 and $4.46 and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are forecast to range between $3.35 and $3.65.



5. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)



Gained 6.40% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.99.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The Company's core programs include MN-166 for the treatment of neurological diseases i.e. progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and substance dependence, and MN-001 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and treatment of hyperlipidemia and fibrotic disease i.e. NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) and NAFLD (nonalcoholic fatty liver disease).



MN-166 and MN-001 are in phase II clinical development.



Near-term catalysts:



-- The Company expects 6-month double-blind data from MN-166 phase II amyotrophic lateral sclerosis trial in the second half of 2017. -- Top-line data from MN-166 phase II progressive multiple sclerosis are expected in the second half of 2017.



6. MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)



Gained 5.69% to close Wednesday's trading at $42.70.



News: No news



Recent events:



On August 14, 2017, the Company announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4.02 million shares of common stock, at the public offering price of $35.50 per share, including full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.



On August 7, 2017, the Company reported positive topline data from the first patient cohort of its phase II study of Mavacamten in symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients, dubbed PIONEER-HCM. The news sent the stock soaring over 83% that day.



MYOK was trading around $12.50 when we alerted our premium subscribers to the stock on April 5, 2017.



LOSERS



1. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)



Lost 8.93% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.04.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The Company's drug candidates include PTI-428, PTI-801 and PTI-808 for cystic fibrosis. PTI-428 and PTI-801 are in phase 1/2 clinical development and PTI-808 is under phase I testing.



Near-term catalyst:



-- Initial data from phase 1/2 clinical trials of PTI-428 and PTI-801 are expected in Q4 2017.



2. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS)



Lost 6.81% to close Wednesday's trading at $13.68.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst:



The Company's drug candidate for levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease, ADS-5102, is under FDA review - with a decision expected to be announced on August 24, 2017.



3. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)



Lost 6.27% to close Wednesday's trading at $20.93.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The Company has two lead product candidates - SY-1425 for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) under phase II testing, and SY-1365 for certain solid tumors, under phase I testing.



Near-term catalysts:



-- Initial clinical data from phase II trial of SY-1425 in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome are expected in the fourth quarter of 2017. -- Preliminary clinical data from phase I clinical trial of SY-1365 in patients with advanced solid tumors are expected in 2018.



4. aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)



Lost 5.17% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.75.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 14, 2017, the Company reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.



Net loss narrowed to $12 million or $0.51 per share from $15.4 million or $0.65 per share in the year-ago quarter.



As of June 30, 2017, the Company had $57.2 million in cash.



Pipeline:



The Company's most advanced drug candidate is Resolaris which is being developed for adult Limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2B; adult Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and early onset FSHD; iMod.Fc for interstitial lung diseases and ORCA programs.



aTyr recently completed two extension studies of Resolaris in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2B (LGMD2B), adult facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and early onset FSHD. Top-line results from Phase 1b/2 trial of Resolaris in patients with early onset FSHD were announced in April of this year.



Another drug candidate iMod.Fc for interstitial lung diseases is expected to move into phase I testing later this year.



