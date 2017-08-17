

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 418.8 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - down 17.0 percent on year.



The headline figure topped forecasts for a surplus of 327.1 billion yen but was down from 439.8 billion yen in June.



Exports climbed 13.4 percent on year to 6.494 trillion yen, beating forecasts for 13.2 percent and up from 9.7 percent in the previous month.



Exports to Asia climbed 14.8 percent on year to 3.495 trillion yen, while exports to China alone advanced an annual 17.6 percent to 1.211 trillion yen.



Exports to the United States gained 11.5 percent on year to 1.318 trillion yen and exports to the European Union added an annual 8.3 percent to 721.068 billion yen.



Imports picked up an annual 16.3 percent to 6.076 trillion yen versus expectations for 17.1 percent and up from 15.5 a month earlier.



Imports from Asia jumped 18.1 percent on year to 3.026 trillion yen, while imports from China alone gained an annual 13.1 percent to 1.467 trillion yen.



Imports from the United States were up 13.9 percent to 671.747 billion yen, while imports from the European Union gained 3.1 percent to 688.176 billion yen.



The adjusted trade surplus was 337.4 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 195.3 billion yen and up from 87.3 billion yen in June.



