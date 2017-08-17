CBME China 2017 Drew Record-breaking 88,316 Visitors at 3-day Trade Fair

SHANGHAI, Aug.17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest trade fair for the child, baby and maternity industry, CBME China 2017 welcomed 88,316 trade visitors, 2,662 exhibitors and 2,952 brands at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on July 19-21, 2017.

"CBME China has been leading and serving the industry for 17 years. It is the ideal place to explore market trends and learn consumers' shifting needs. It is also the annual meeting point for industry leaders to come together to network and negotiate deals", said Athena Gong, General Manager of UBM China (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd, organizers of CBME China.

Some of the highlights of this year's fair included:

Launch of four new zones with broadened product coverage: Fine Food Zone, Fabulous Mom Zone, Play & Learn Zone and Outdoor Recreation and Sports Zone featured new brands, products and services. Products included non-traditional products like eggs, fresh produce, gluten-free products; prenatal and postpartum care products and services, early education in the form of play, music and movement programs, photography services and more.

with broadened product coverage: Fine Food Zone, Fabulous Mom Zone, Play & Learn Zone and Outdoor Recreation and Sports Zone featured new brands, products and services. Products included non-traditional products like eggs, fresh produce, gluten-free products; prenatal and postpartum care products and services, early education in the form of play, music and movement programs, photography services and more. CBME Product Design Contest 2017 received 669 entries. Of the 19 finalists, the "Hsiang Design-pureegg" submitted by Lin Tzu Hsiang , a freelance designer grabbed the top prize. Other winners included Silver Award: Childhood in the Tree Hole (Kaiao-Sang, Fujian University of Technology); Bronze Award: Multi-function Cradle Design (Hao Wang, Yancheng Institute of Technology) and the Most Business Value Award: Attles Teethbrush (E-jun Li, San-ming University). Winners were hand-picked by third-party design and testing companies .



received 669 entries. Of the 19 finalists, the "Hsiang Design-pureegg" submitted by , a freelance designer grabbed the top prize. Other winners included Silver Award: Childhood in the Tree Hole (Kaiao-Sang, University of Technology); Bronze Award: Multi-function Cradle Design (Hao Wang, Yancheng Institute of Technology) and the Most Business Value Award: Attles Teethbrush (E-jun Li, San-ming University). Winners were hand-picked by third-party design and testing companies At the Kids Fashion Design Contest Awards , Santorini's Yearning ( Wenjing Huang ) was awarded the Gold Award in the Kids Fashion Design Contest from 1,241 entries from all over the world. The Silver Award winner went to: "Children of Lake Karen" by Shengnan Tang . Bronze Award winner was: "Swim from the Pacific to the Atlantic" (Zeyan Lu), and Jiaoyang Zhang with the artwork: "A Footloose Travel to the Sea" was awarded the Most Marketable Design Award.

Santorini's Yearning ( ) was awarded the Gold Award in the Kids Fashion Design Contest from 1,241 entries from all over the world. The Silver Award winner went to: "Children of Lake Karen" by . Bronze Award winner was: "Swim from the Pacific to the Atlantic" (Zeyan Lu), and Jiaoyang Zhang with the artwork: "A Footloose Travel to the Sea" was awarded the Most Marketable Design Award. Over 1,500 business matching sessions were scheduled at CBME China's Private Buyer Meetings for China and overseas key buyers from department stores/ supermarkets, retailers, e-commerce companies and more. More business deals and partners were made in the event's three-day run.

sessions were scheduled at for and overseas key buyers from department stores/ supermarkets, retailers, e-commerce companies and more. More business deals and partners were made in the event's three-day run. Over 2,000 visitors attended CBME China's 14 industry seminar and summit sessions .

CBME China 2018 will be held on July 25-27, 2018 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). CBME China is a professional industry exhibition that upholds the highest quality standards. It only features certified products and also adheres to intellectual property guidelines and laws. For more information on the event, highlights and download show report, visit www.cbmexpo.com/en.

