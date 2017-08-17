

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher with modest gains on Thursday, tracking the positive lead overnight from Wall Street after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting showed the central bank is in no hurry to raise interest rates. The U.S. dollar weakened following political turmoil in Washington DC.



The Australian market is edging higher in choppy trade, as gains by mining stocks were offset by weakness in banks and oil stocks as well as the fall in shares of Telstra after the telecom giant reduced its full-year dividend by 29 percent. Investors are digesting local corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 7.6 points or 0.1 percent to 5,792.7. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 9.6 points or 0.2 percent to 5,840.4.



Telstra reported a 1 percent increase in its full-year profit, but reduced its annual dividend by 29 percent. The telecom giant's shares are losing almost 9 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is adding 0.3 percent, Fortescue Metals is higher by almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing almost 2 percent.



Whitehaven Coal reported a surge in full-year profit, aided by higher volumes and a jump in prices. The coal miner's shares are higher by more than 4 percent.



Gold miners are also advancing. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is up more than 3 percent. Evolution Mining reported a turnaround to full-year profit on higher sales revenue and an increase in gold production.



Oil stocks are mostly weak after crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent overnight. Santos is losing more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down more than 2 percent, while Oil Search is up almost 1 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.4 percent.



Tatts Group said its full-year profit declined 5.7 percent on lower revenues and costs related to the company's planned merger with Tabcorp. The gambling giant's shares are rising more than 1 percent.



Wesfarmers recorded a full-year profit despite lower earnings and comparable sales growth at its Coles supermarkets. The company's shares are gaining almost 4 percent.



Treasury Wine Estate said its full-year profit surged 55 percent, reflecting strong earnings growth in the Americas and Asia region. Shares of the wine supplier are adding 0.5 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent in July. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the June reading.



The Australian economy added 27,900 jobs to 12,201,400 in July - beating expectations for an increase of 20,000 following the addition of 14,000 jobs in the previous month.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7925, up from US$0.7838 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is declining, with a stronger yen and doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to implement reforms weighing on investor sentiment. Investors also digested minutes of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 25.42 points or 0.13 percent to 19,703.86, off a low of 19,679.37 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is rising 0.3 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is declining 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is declining 0.3 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining almost 1 percent.



Among the major gainers, Toho Zinc is rising more than 10 percent, Dowa Holdings is higher by almost 4 percent and Pacific Metals is gaining almost 3 percent. On the flip side, Nichirei Corp. and Sumitomo Electric Industries are declining more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 418.8 billion yen in July, down 17.0 percent on year. The headline figure topped forecasts for a surplus of 327.1 billion yen but was down from 439.8 billion yen in June.



Exports climbed 13.4 percent on year to 6.494 trillion yen, beating forecasts for 13.2 percent. Imports picked up an annual 16.3 percent, versus expectations for 17.1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Shanghai, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher. Singapore and Hong Kong are edging lower. The markets in Indonesia are closed on Thursday for Independence Day.



On Wall Street, stocks rose Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up for a fourth day despite political turmoil in Washington DC and the disintegration of the president's business advisory council. The Federal Reserve remains on track to unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet at an 'upcoming' meeting, according to the minutes of the central bank's July monetary policy decision.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 25.88 points or 0.1 percent, to end at 22,024.87, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.10 points or 0.2 percent to close at 6,345.11 and the S&P 500 rose 3.5 points or 0.1 percent to close at 2,468.11.



European stocks rose for a third day on Wednesday as investors were encouraged by some solid economic data. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.71 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 0.71 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.67 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday, despite a significant drop in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude declined $0.77 or 1.6 percent to close at $46.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



