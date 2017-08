WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) said that it would cut about 750 jobs, most of them at the Omaha headquarters. The cuts include about 500 management and administrative jobs and about 250 hourly positions. The elimination will fall by mid-September to reduce costs at the company.



The cuts will eliminate about 8 percent of the company's salaried employees and reduce annual costs by about $110 million.



