

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) said that Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah will join the Company on September 28, 2017 as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer.



Mahendra-Rajah currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of WABCO Holdings Inc., a position he has held since June 2014. Prior to his appointment at WABCO, he served as Corporate Vice President and Segment CFO for the Silicon Systems Group, a $6B division of Applied Materials, Inc. Previously, Mr. Mahendra-Rajah held global finance and operational positions at Visa and United Technologies.



Eileen Wynne will continue serving as Analog Devices' interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer until Mr. Mahendra-Rajah's first date of employment, after which she will continue to serve as the Company's Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX