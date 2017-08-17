

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway Energy chairman and CEO, and Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., said that the company will stand firm on its $9 billion offer to acquire 80% of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC and will not be increasing its offer.



Berkshire Hathaway Energy's bid for Oncor includes 47 regulatory commitments that have the support of 12 key stakeholder groups across Texas. 'The strong coalition of stakeholders consistently express the appropriate concerns and necessary protections for Oncor and its customers,' said Abel. 'We stand ready to deliver on and exceed the regulatory commitments.'



